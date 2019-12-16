USA Rare Earth and Texas Mineral Resources Corp Announce Opening of First Heavy and Light Rare Earths Processing Facility Outside of China

USA Rare Earth CEO: Colorado Rare Earth and Critical Mineral Pilot Processing Facility "a Major Step in Developing a U.S. Critical Mineral Supply Chain" Mining REE and Processing the REE Oxides "Without the Materials Ever Leaving the United States" With all 6 Magnet REEs, Round Top Deposit "Indispensable" to Non-Chinese/U.S. Domestic Permanent Magnet Supply Chain