CHICAGO, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CarAdvise announced today that it has been selected as USAA's automotive maintenance solution provider for the company's 13 million member base. The partnership gives USAA members access to savings at over 20,000 service locations nationwide, including many No Contact Car Care™ facilities where CarAdvise's digital technology is enabled to mitigate human interaction in this time of social distancing due to COVID-19.
CarAdvise is an additional solution that USAA will provide to its members to further enhance its best-in-class offerings. With 93% of members being digitally active in 2018, an online maintenance solution is a natural extension based upon user demand and behavior. With CarAdvise, members can browse services, view shops, compare prices, schedule service, approve work and pay all from the palm of their hand – if necessary without ever having to interact face-to-face with another person. Receipts are also provided electronically, eliminating another step typically requiring human touch.
"USAA is thrilled to be working with CarAdvise to offer members this new, one-stop-shop vehicle maintenance platform to round out our total vehicle journey experience - from auto loans to car buying to rentals and now to maintenance, said Angela Wong, Assistant Vice President – USAA Alliance Services. "We know that a significant portion of our members rely on their vehicle to get to and from work in order to provide important services for our country, which is especially important during the pandemic. By making auto maintenance more affordable, we are continuing to add more value to the USAA membership experience by helping to keep vehicles protected, safer and preserving their resale values."
The CarAdvise offering is available at USAA.com/vehicle along with other automotive-related solutions. Additionally, the new program will be promoted to members through email and other marketing channels to ensure a high level of awareness for this new benefit.
"We are truly honored to be working with USAA, one of the most respected brands in the country as evidenced by its 97% retention rates and recent acknowledgement as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies," said Greg Tepas, CEO of CarAdvise. "CarAdvise was built on the premise of providing premium-level value and safety to our customers at the shop. This translates into a more convenient, more trusted experience for everyone involved. We look forward to servicing USAA's members with the same service standards and value they are accustomed to receiving."
About CarAdvise
CarAdvise is changing the way drivers service their cars. We provide all-encompassing solutions such as shop discovery and selection, price comparison, service scheduling, electronic approvals and payment. This translates into trust, convenience and price transparency for all involved. Through CarAdvise, consumers access large fleet-level discounts at over 20,000 shops. CarAdvise also provides unparalleled access to in-app service descriptions and unbiased advice to protect customers from unnecessary work. For more information, visit www.caradvise.com or call 844-9-ADVISE.
About USAA
The USAA family of companies provides insurance, banking, investments, retirement products and advice to 13 million current and former members of the U.S. military and their families. Known for its legendary commitment to its members, USAA is consistently recognized for outstanding service, employee well-being and financial strength. USAA membership is open to all who are serving our nation in the U.S. military or have received a discharge type of Honorable – and their eligible family members. Founded in 1922, USAA is headquartered in San Antonio. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.