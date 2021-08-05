CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) reported total operating revenues of $1,014 million for the second quarter of 2021, versus $973 million for the same period one year ago. Service revenues totaled $774 million, versus $753 million for the same period a year ago. Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $35 million and $0.39, respectively, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $68 million and $0.78, respectively, in the same period one year ago.
"UScellular continued strong growth in service revenue and made meaningful progress towards our strategic priorities," said Laurent Therivel, UScellular President and CEO. "Higher postpaid ARPU helped drive service revenue growth as customers chose higher-value plans.
"Our efforts to expand our prepaid business are starting to generate positive results, and our business-and-government initiatives are laying the foundation for future growth. With the competitive environment top of mind, we are continuing to execute our community-by-community strategy in order to deliver solutions that are right for our customers.
"Our 5G and network modernization programs are on track. We continue to be very optimistic on the performance capabilities of mmWave spectrum. Additionally, the 5G fixed wireless access tests of market demand have seen early, encouraging results and will provide valuable learnings as we look to bring this high-speed product to market.
"I continue to be impressed with the hard work of our associates and their commitment to keeping our customers connected. I'd like to thank all of them for their contributions this quarter."
2021 Estimated Results
UScellular's current estimates of full-year 2021 results are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of August 5, 2021 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. UScellular undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.
2021 Estimated Results
Previous
Current
(Dollars in millions)
Service revenues
$3,050-$3,150
Unchanged
Adjusted OIBDA1
$850-$950
Unchanged
Adjusted EBITDA1
$1,025-$1,125
Unchanged
Capital expenditures
$775-$875
Unchanged
The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2021 estimated results, UScellular has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, UScellular believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, UScellular is unable to provide such guidance.
Actual Results
2021 Estimated
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021
Year Ended
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (GAAP)
N/A
$
97
$
233
Add back:
Income tax expense
N/A
17
17
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
$125-$225
$
114
$
250
Add back:
Interest expense
180
97
112
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
700
350
683
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$1,005-$1,105
$
561
$
1,045
Add back or deduct:
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
20
7
25
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
—
(1)
—
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
—
—
(5)
(Gain) loss on investments
—
—
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$1,025-$1,125
$
567
$
1,063
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
170
88
179
Interest and dividend income
5
3
8
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1
$850-$950
$
476
$
876
1
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. UScellular does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of UScellular's operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of UScellular's financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for June 30, 2021, can be found on UScellular's website at investors.uscellular.com.
About UScellular
United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 5.0 million connections in 21 states. The Chicago-based company employed approximately 5,000 associates as of June 30, 2021. At the end of the second quarter of 2021, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned 82 percent of UScellular. For more information about UScellular, visit uscellular.com.
United States Cellular Corporation
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
As of or for the Quarter Ended
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
Retail Connections
Postpaid
Total at end of period
4,399,000
4,406,000
4,412,000
4,401,000
4,372,000
Gross additions
141,000
143,000
171,000
168,000
129,000
Feature phones
3,000
3,000
2,000
4,000
3,000
Smartphones
98,000
101,000
117,000
98,000
82,000
Connected devices
40,000
39,000
52,000
66,000
44,000
Net additions (losses)
(6,000)
(6,000)
11,000
28,000
12,000
Feature phones
(7,000)
(9,000)
(9,000)
(8,000)
(8,000)
Smartphones
6,000
6,000
12,000
8,000
11,000
Connected devices
(5,000)
(3,000)
8,000
28,000
9,000
ARPU1
$
47.74
$
47.65
$
47.51
$
47.10
$
46.24
ARPA2
$
125.25
$
125.25
$
124.87
$
123.27
$
120.70
Churn rate3
1.11
%
1.12
%
1.21
%
1.06
%
0.89
%
Handsets
0.88
%
0.92
%
1.01
%
0.88
%
0.71
%
Connected devices
2.69
%
2.53
%
2.64
%
2.35
%
2.24
%
Prepaid
Total at end of period
507,000
496,000
499,000
506,000
496,000
Gross additions
65,000
62,000
56,000
65,000
62,000
Net additions (losses)
10,000
(3,000)
(8,000)
11,000
2,000
ARPU1
$
35.64
$
35.25
$
35.15
$
35.45
$
34.89
Churn rate3
3.66
%
4.37
%
4.24
%
3.59
%
4.05
%
Total connections at end of period4
4,967,000
4,961,000
4,968,000
4,962,000
4,919,000
Market penetration at end of period
Consolidated operating population
31,493,000
31,493,000
31,314,000
31,314,000
31,292,000
Consolidated operating penetration5
16
%
16
%
16
%
16
%
16
%
Capital expenditures (millions)
$
148
$
125
$
320
$
216
$
168
Total cell sites in service
6,819
6,802
6,797
6,758
6,673
Owned towers
4,278
4,270
4,271
4,246
4,208
1
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:
• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.
• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.
2
Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.
3
Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.
4
Includes reseller and other connections.
5
Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.
United States Cellular Corporation
Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
vs. 2020
2021
2020
2021
vs. 2020
(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)
Operating revenues
Service
$
774
$
753
3
%
$
1,545
$
1,515
2
%
Equipment sales
240
220
9
%
492
422
17
%
Total operating revenues
1,014
973
4
%
2,037
1,937
5
%
Operating expenses
System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion reported below)
204
197
4
%
389
377
3
%
Cost of equipment sold
258
218
19
%
533
435
23
%
Selling, general and administrative
334
323
3
%
639
659
(3)
%
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
180
178
1
%
350
354
(2)
%
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
2
4
(50)
%
7
8
(9)
%
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
—
—
N/M
(1)
—
N/M
Total operating expenses
978
920
6
%
1,917
1,833
5
%
Operating income
36
53
(32)
%
120
104
16
%
Investment and other income (expense)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
47
44
7
%
88
89
–
Interest and dividend income
2
1
54
%
3
5
(30)
%
Interest expense
(60)
(25)
N/M
(97)
(49)
N/M
Total investment and other income (expense)
(11)
20
N/M
(6)
45
N/M
Income before income taxes
25
73
(66)
%
114
149
(24)
%
Income tax expense (benefit)
(10)
4
N/M
17
8
N/M
Net income
35
69
(49)
%
97
141
(31)
%
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
—
1
(2)
%
2
2
16
%
Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders
$
35
$
68
(49)
%
$
95
$
139
(32)
%
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
87
86
1
%
87
86
–
Basic earnings per share attributable to UScellular shareholders
$
0.40
$
0.79
(50)
%
$
1.10
$
1.62
(32)
%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
88
87
1
%
88
87
–
Diluted earnings per share attributable to UScellular shareholders
$
0.39
$
0.78
(50)
%
$
1.08
$
1.59
(32)
%
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful
United States Cellular Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
(Dollars in millions)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
267
$
1,271
Short-term investments
—
3
Accounts receivable, net
974
998
Inventory, net
183
146
Prepaid expenses
55
51
Income taxes receivable
126
125
Other current assets
40
29
Total current assets
1,645
2,623
Assets held for sale
3
2
Licenses
3,917
2,629
Investments in unconsolidated entities
445
435
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,386
2,466
Operating lease right-of-use assets
950
924
Other assets and deferred charges
574
602
Total assets
$
9,920
$
9,681
United States Cellular Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt
$
3
$
2
Accounts payable
293
387
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
153
151
Accrued taxes
46
48
Accrued compensation
53
82
Short-term operating lease liabilities
125
116
Other current liabilities
78
85
Total current liabilities
751
871
Liabilities held for sale
—
1
Deferred liabilities and credits
Deferred income tax liability, net
668
633
Long-term operating lease liabilities
890
875
Other deferred liabilities and credits
372
376
Long-term debt, net
2,710
2,489
Noncontrolling interests with redemption features
10
10
Equity
UScellular shareholders' equity
Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $1.00 per share
88
88
Additional paid-in capital
1,663
1,651
Treasury shares
(42)
(67)
Retained earnings
2,794
2,739
Total UScellular shareholders' equity
4,503
4,411
Noncontrolling interests
16
15
Total equity
4,519
4,426
Total liabilities and equity
$
9,920
$
9,681
