SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UserGems, helping B2B sales and marketers quickly generate more revenue by identifying buyers who will most likely buy from them, announced today that it has emerged from stealth with over 60 mid-market and enterprise customers and has closed $2.4M in seed funding from Uncork Capital (formerly SoftTech VC), Craft Venture, and other investors.
With innovations in marketing and sales technology today, anyone can send hundreds of generic sales emails to potential buyers and target them with ads. Is it any wonder that capturing a buyer's attention has become even harder? This results in many companies missing their revenue targets or having customer acquisition costs increase. Enter UserGems, which solves the problem of spraying and praying by surfacing the warmest paths for sales and marketers to reach their buyers.
According to LinkedIn, 20% of people change their jobs every year. With the Great Resignation of 2021 that so many are talking about, that number could increase to 40%. This is great news for sales and marketing professionals because those changing jobs are more likely to buy the same tools and services that they are already familiar with.
"We build our software for the way revenue teams want to work," said Stephan Kletzl, CTO. "That's why UserGems seamlessly integrates with Salesforce, Outreach.io, and others, so revenue teams can focus on selling and marketing - not learning another tool."
Newly hired executives spend 70% of their budget within the first 100 days in a new role as they evaluate the team and technology they have inherited. It's critical for companies to be top of mind during this buying window.
However, companies miss 85% of these sales opportunities because identifying these job changes is an extremely manual process requiring multiple tools, validation, and data entry. For most companies with thousands of customers, this process becomes nearly impossible.
UserGems automates the entire process and makes it easy for companies to find warm leads. When a customer (or buyer) changes their job, UserGems creates a new lead directly in Salesforce together with their new work email address, job title, new company, and previous relationship info, and then alerts the team.
UserGems also monitors target companies for any relevant job movements, such as new executives joining, leaving, or being promoted.
Seed Funding for Accelerated Growth
With over 60 mid-market and enterprise customers such as Procore Technologies, UserTesting, BrightTALK, and iWave, UserGems will use the $2.4M in VC seed funding to continue its growth trajectory with the immediate focus on talent and building out an incredible product for revenue teams.. The round was led by Uncork Capital (formerly SoftTech VC), with participants from Craft Venture, Harry Glaser and Tom O'Neill (Periscope Data Co-founders), Russ Heddleston (DocSend CEO), Tien-Anh Nguyen (UserTesting CFO), and others.
"We founded this company to surface the warmest paths for revenue teams to reach their potential buyers," said Christian Kletzl, CEO. "Our vision is to bring relationships back into B2B selling and marketing, but at a much larger scale."
"We decided to invest in UserGems after hearing incredible reviews from their customers, saying that they'd revolt if they couldn't use the product," said Jeff Clavier, Uncork Capital Founder and Managing Partner, "Their early traction is also very impressive. We know how critical UserGems is to their customers in improving funnel and revenue generation. Finally, it's an awesome team that we're excited to support as seed lead."
"UserGems is the type of tool that I've been looking for throughout my career. The key is to reach out to your alumni customers at the right time and UserGems helps us achieve that at scale." - Steve Jones, VP of Demand Generation at UserTesting
"UserGems changed the way our sales team prospects. Before targeting an account, the first thing we do now is check if there's a past iWave champion to reach out to." - Dwight Richards, VP of Sales and Client Success at iWave
"With UserGems, we saw immediate ROI in deals generated—an 8X increase within 90 days—by monitoring buyers' job changes from and to our target accounts." - David Pitta, CMO at BrightTALK
About UserGems
UserGems helps companies generate more revenue by identifying buyers who will most likely buy from them. Leveraging artificial intelligence, UserGems identifies trigger events to surface the most relevant buyers for each company. With UserGems, customers get a bigger pipeline and win more often.
UserGems is a private company headquartered in San Francisco but has a distributed team across the world. For more information, visit http://www.usergems.com or follow UserGems on LinkedIn.
