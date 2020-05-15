CARY, N.C., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USfalcon Inc. Board of Directors announced today that Jerry Tussing has been promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). He has been the Executive Vice President and COO of USfalcon since September 2014. Prior to joining USfalcon, Jerry served in the U.S. Army and held significant leadership positions at Anteon Corporation and General Dynamics Information Technology. He has over 30 years of experience in DoD program management, information technology management and command and control.

"Jerry Tussing's demonstrated leadership capabilities, combined with his unique operational and technical experience, is time-proven and essential as we expand our footprint as a technical solutions provider," stated Pete von Jess, founder and Chairman of USfalcon.

"The professionalism and dedication of our workforce are unmatched. We have a strong leadership team with dedicated values that I am leaving in the capable hands of Jerry Tussing. I congratulate him on his promotion and am confident he will achieve our operating goals while executing our strategic plan," said Zannie Smith, retiring CEO/President of USfalcon.

USfalcon is a professional services company supporting a diverse and global customer base of DoD and federal agencies since 1984 with offices in Cary, North Carolina; Reston, Virginia; Arlington, Virginia; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Dayton, Ohio. For more information, visit our website at www.usfalcon.com

Media Contact: Stephanie Martin (info@usfalcon.com)

