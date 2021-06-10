IRVINE, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- USIM, the fastest-growing independent media agency, today announced that Jason Shulman has been named EVP, Chief Growth Officer. In this newly created role, Jason will play a pivotal role in accelerating the next phase of USIM's growth trajectory and oversee revenue-generating programs.
Based in San Francisco, Shulman has more than 20-years in the media and technology industry and has spent the majority of his career developing solutions that drive positive and meaningful business outcomes for large multinational clients like General Motors, P&G, Warner Bros., Adidas, Microsoft, Uber, GoPro, and Peloton. Most recently, Jason led global revenue and operations for Firework, the world's largest, open short video platform.
"Jason is a seasoned business leader with a proven track record for growing revenue in the media, advertising, and technology space. Jason will build on our momentum and drive further success for the agency," said Eran Goren, President, Western Region / Chief Digital Officer.
"I am very excited to be a part of USIM's executive team," said Shulman. "I believe USIM is ready to explode. I think our focus on combining a high-touch client experience with advanced solutions that drive better, measurable business outcomes for clients is something needed in the marketplace. Not to mention, our exciting new initiatives around identity resolution, privacy, and unified analytics will be a game-changer for our clients."
About USIM
USIM is the fastest-growing independent media agency providing best-in-class integrated media solutions. Every day and with every challenge, USIM Practices the Art of Human Sense™ – blending cutting-edge research and technology with ingenuity, human insight, and creativity, delivered in a seamless experience for its clients and agency partners. USIM is headquartered in Los Angeles and has 17 offices throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit theusim.com.
Media Contact
Stacy Smith, USIM, 949-668-6223, ssmith@theusim.com
SOURCE USIM