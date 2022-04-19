USIM, the fastest-growing independent media agency, has announced that Melissa Sierra has been named Executive Vice President, Group Strategy Director.
Melissa has been with USIM for over 10 years and returns as the EVP, Group Strategy Director. She built most of career at USIM off the foundation of her direct-marketing background that has helped shaped her consumer-centric focus of media plans. Melissa's clients have praised her ability to take complex business challenges and break them down into feasible goals that have an organized, process of driving sound business outcomes.
Melissa's accomplishments are not only limited to strategic planning and client services, but also an avid thought leader and speaker within the media industry and community. She was a featured speaker at MediaPost's Virtual Summit, "Data & Programmatic Insider Summit" and MediaPost's Virtual Summit, "Connected TV: The Future Will Be Streamed". She has also spoken at various conferences and events, including the "World Federation of Global Towers Global E-Commerce Conference" and "Latinos in Social Media". She has authored many articles in Loyalty Today, and was named to DM News' "Top 30 Under 30" list in 2010.
"We are very excited to have Melissa back at USIM. She has been a tremendous contributor to our agency success and in her new role she will be able to further assist in our corporate strategic plans as well as supporting our team," said Eran Goren, President, Western Region / Chief Digital Officer of USIM.
"Over the past 10 years, it's been a pleasure to witness and be part of the immense growth of USIM to becoming the 2021 Independent Media Agency of the Year," said Sierra. "Working for USIM provides me the best of both worlds: the opportunity to build results-driven initiatives alongside clients as an extension of their marketing team, while also balancing an employee-centric organization that champions an entrepreneurial spirit, transparent communication, and the space to challenge the status quo. Coming back to USIM meant coming back to a growth mindset and supportive culture, and I'm proud to be a part of the leadership team continuing to further our innovation."
