NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over the past year, USIM and Roku, America's #1 TV streaming platform, have teamed up to help their collective clients define TV streaming for local, retail-based businesses. This collaboration was born out of an initiative for Southeastern Grocers to focus on driving both foot traffic to stores and e-commerce for at-home grocery shopping.
USIM leveraged its sales trading zone information to identify prospective customers and their TV streaming viewing patterns. Roku developed a comprehensive go-to TV streaming campaign identifying prospects based on grocery and shopping app behavior, automatic content recognition (ACR) of competitive ads, and retargeting of the Winn-Dixie, a Southeastern Grocer site.
The trick was to ensure that the TV streaming ads were making a difference. That came down to incrementality testing: checking whether viewers exposed to the TV streaming ads were engaging and buying more than those who hadn't seen the ads.
Winn-Dixie found that when compared to a control group, consumers exposed to the video ads were 56% more likely to visit its homepage, 76% more likely to view its store locator, 57% more likely to shop online, and 60% more likely to download coupons.
"As consumers shift to streaming, we found it important to invest in ad-supported streaming to reach viewers and drive action. Roku helped guide us through the streaming journey, and we were able to deliver full-funnel results from awareness to intent to purchase. The results speak for themselves." — Melissa Sierra, SVP, Group Director, USIM
In 2021, USIM and Roku are taking the collaboration a step further. As businesses prepare for re-opening and determine how brands can reach consumers through TV streaming, USIM and Roku are hosting a case study-focused webinar on May 13. Given increased viewership and more advertisers taking advantage of reaching a quality audience in the space, this webinar will help advertisers become practitioners of TV steaming best practices for industries such as QSR, Education, and CPG. The one-hour webinar will address these questions:
- What's the most cost-efficient way to buy TV streaming for smaller audiences?
- Which platforms scale reach quickly?
- How do businesses best drive online sales?
To register for this webinar, visit Learn about Best CTV Practices for CPG, Education, and QSR Tickets, Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 11:00 AM | Eventbrite
"For USIM, it is important for us to lead the way in helping our local, retail-based clients to navigate change with customized solutions for them. We understand they are faced with very different challenges than national brands and need to maximize every dollar to show a quick read on their results. By joining with leading TV streaming providers such as Roku, we are taking a proactive role in shaping the future of our industry and creating milestones of success." — Melissa Sierra, SVP, Group Director USIM
For more information regarding the USIM x Roku webinar, please contact Stacy Smith, PR/Marketing Manager for USIM.
About USIM
USIM is the fastest-growing independent media agency providing best-in-class integrated media solutions. Every day and with every challenge, USIM Practices the Art of Human Sense™ – blending cutting-edge research and technology with ingenuity, human insight, and creativity, delivered in a seamless experience for its clients and agency partners. USIM is headquartered in Los Angeles and has 17 offices throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit theusim.com.
About Roku, Inc.
Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.
"America's No. 1 TV streaming platform" is based on hours streamed according to Hypothesis Group, April 2021.
Media Contact
Stacy Smith, USIM, 949-668-6223, ssmith@theusim.com
SOURCE USIM