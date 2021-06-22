IRVING, Texas, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a specialty management services company that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – is excited to announce a new partnership with Southern Kentucky Oral Surgery Associates, USOSM's first official partner in the state. The oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) practice has four board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeons and four locations serving patients in South Central Kentucky.
"This is our first partnership in Kentucky, and we're honored to announce that it is with Southern Kentucky Oral Surgery Associates, which has been serving communities in the region for more than 15 years. During that time, they've built a reputation for individualized, exceptional patient care and outstanding clinical excellence, which are defining characteristics of their practice and one of the determining factors in our decision to partner together," said Richard Hall, USOSM president and CEO.
USOSM offers its partner practices operational, marketing and administrative support services. Partner practices focus on patient care and retain complete clinical autonomy.
"We will continue to have complete clinical autonomy, so how and where we treat patients will not change at all," said Dr. James M. Sutton, a senior partner of and practicing surgeon with Southern Kentucky Oral Surgery Associates. "Working with USOSM will give us with the behind-the-scenes support we need to continue our mission of helping patients to live healthier lives. This is something we always strive for, and although this is something our patients tell us we do well, USOSM's support will enable us to do that on an even deeper level, which is something we're excited about."
Southern Kentucky Oral Surgery Associates has locations in Bowling Green, Glasgow, Franklin and Russellville. Its surgeons include: James M. Sutton, DMD; Jeffrey M. Clark, DDS; Shane A. Williams, DMD; and Jerry E. Cohron, DMD, MS. They practice a full scope of OMS techniques with expertise ranging from corrective jaw surgery to wisdom tooth removal, as well as diagnosing and treating facial pain and injuries, and performing a wide range of dental implant and bone grafting procedures.
The surgical staff includes experienced, certified oral and maxillofacial surgical assistants, as well as two registered nurses, who are trained in assisting with IV sedation and outpatient general anesthesia. All staff frequently attend continuing education courses and are CPR certified.
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM has partner practices in Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Alabama, Oklahoma, Louisiana, South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, Indiana and Kentucky. A shared services organization, USOSM collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all.
