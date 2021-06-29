IRVING, Texas , June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a specialty management services company that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – is pleased to announce a new partnership in Colorado. The new partner is Elevated OMS, an oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) practice treating patients in Aurora, CO, just east of Denver.
"Dr. Randall Russell is well known throughout the region and within the OMS industry for his integrity, compassion and professionalism. We're honored to partner with him," said Richard Hall, USOSM president and CEO.
Located at 6240 S. Main Street, Suite 255, in Aurora, CO, Elevated OMS offers a full scope of oral and maxillofacial procedures from wisdom teeth removal and dental implants to oral/facial pathology, facial reconstruction, cosmetic procedures and more. The practice is led by Randall Russell, DDS. Dr. Russell is a member of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, the International Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Colorado Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, American Dental Association, Mountain West Dental Institute, Colorado Dental Association, Academy of Osseointegration and many others.
"I decided to partner with a company like this because they can provide the business support I need, so I can keep my focus on patient care," said Dr. Russell. "I decided to partner with USOSM specifically because USOSM has a reputation for integrity and their partner practices retain complete clinical autonomy. These are qualities that are very important to us, and we look forward to working with a like-minded business partner."
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM has partner practices in Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Alabama, Oklahoma, Louisiana, South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, Indiana and Kentucky. A shared services organization, USOSM collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all. For more information, visit usosom.com.
