IRVING, Texas, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a specialty management services company that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – has named two oral surgeons to the USOSM Clinical Governance Board. The new members are leaders in the oral and maxillofacial surgery industry, their individual practices and the communities they serve. They are Gordon Brady, DMD, of Oral Surgery Associates & Dental Implant Centers; and Vincent E. Montgomery, DMD, of Oral and Maxillofacial Associates LLC. The doctors will begin their initial two-year term, effective immediately.
Now comprised of 12 surgeons, the board advises USOSM and its partner practices on important clinical issues oral and maxillofacial surgeons encounter. Board members are selected based on leadership qualities, experience and expertise.
"Dr. Brady and Dr. Montgomery are ideal for our Clinical Governance Board. Both are exceptional oral surgeons and inspiring leaders, with a wealth of knowledge and expertise in clinical matters, and we're honored to welcome them to this prestigious group," said Richard Hall, USOSM president and CEO. "We formed this board because we wanted to ensure our partner practices continue to have complete clinical autonomy, while reaping the benefits of a strong, clinical governance structure. Our individual surgeon partners will always make their own clinical decisions, but through this board, they also have access to expert advice, support and advocacy."
Dr. Brady is a partner of and a practicing oral surgeon with Oral Surgery Associates & Dental Implant Centers, a USOSM partner practice with 10 locations and nine surgeons caring for patients in and near Atlanta, Georgia. Dr. Brady earned his DMD from Medical College of Georgia, where he graduated first in his class, and then completed his internship in anesthesiology and his residency in oral and maxillofacial surgery. He is a diplomat of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, is certified in advanced cardiac life support, and is a member of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, American Dental Association, American Dental Society of Anesthesiology and Georgia Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons.
Dr. Montgomery is a founding partner of and a practicing oral surgeon with Oral and Maxillofacial Associates LLC, a USOSM partner practice with six board-certified surgeons and four locations in Oklahoma, treating patients in Oklahoma City, Edmond, Midwest City and Norman. Dr. Montgomery earned his DMD from Southern Illinois University and completed his residency and fellowship at The University of Oklahoma. Dr. Montgomery specializes in dental implants, corrective jaw surgery, and treating TMJ/TMD disorders, sleep apnea, migraines and headaches. In addition, Dr. Montgomery serves on the board of Delta Dental and is the director of the Red Earth Study Club.
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM has partner practices in Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Alabama, Oklahoma, Louisiana, South Carolina, Mississippi and Florida. A shared services organization, USOSM collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all.
