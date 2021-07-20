V-Soft Consulting's new innovation arm is V-Soft Digital (formerly known as V-Soft Labs) to better capture the innovative approaches leveraging the power of technology V-Soft is making for organizations around the world.

 By V-Soft Consulting

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- V-Soft Consulting today announced appointment of Sanjay Kommera as Chief Technology Officer, heading V-Soft Consulting's new technology division V-Soft Digital. Prior to V-Soft, Sanjay worked as Senior VP of Technology for iSteer, as well as Director of IT for IHG and Equifax. His experience in these roles led him to envision V-Soft Digital and its potential for exponential growth.

V-Soft Digital will concentrate heavily on digital transformation and driving customers into the modern age of technology. The division features 3 distinct pillars – Engineering Services, Operational Services and Digital Strategy Consulting.

"I am very excited to get the process underway for growing and expanding the V-Soft Digital brand," Kommera said. "V-Soft Digital will drive our customers into a modern age of agile delivery, enterprise integration, data engineering, analytics and IoT."

While IT staffing has been the foundation of V-Soft since the company began in 1997, the company expanded into delivering technology solutions to clients in recent years. Formerly known as V-Soft Labs, the new V-Soft Digital division will continue the success of existing practice areas.

"The reorganization will position V-Soft Digital to offer the best services for V-Soft clients," said Kommera.

V-Soft President, Purna Veer, said the restructuring of V-Soft's technology service offerings is an important next step for the company. "We are thankful to have such a visionary on the V-Soft team. Sanjay is the right person to take this next step in expansion for the company. I know the core and mission of V-Soft Digital will have a positive impact on our clients across the globe."

The V-Soft Digital division will go live by the end of July, with a full revamp to be completed by the end of 2021. To learn more about V-Soft Digital, visit https://www.vsoftconsulting.com/.

Media Contacts

Michael Ross, Director of Marketing, mross@vsoftconsulting.com, direct (502) 242-1670

Kasey Tyring, Marketing Coordinator, ktyring@vosftconsulting.com, direct (502) 242-1667

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/v-soft-consulting-onboards-new-cto-and-launches-new-technology-division-v-soft-digital-301337631.html

SOURCE V-Soft Consulting

