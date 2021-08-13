BALTIMORE, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The VA Maryland Health Care System has announced that Christopher Buser, an Army Veteran, has been selected as the new deputy medical center director, effective Aug. 15. This is a new position reflecting the health care system's recent addition of two new leadership positions. The new structure now consists of six leaders who are part of the Executive Leadership Team (ELT): Medical Center Director, Deputy Medical Center Director, Chief of Staff, Associate Director for Operations, Associate Director for Patient Care Services, Chief Quality Officer and an Assistant Director. This new organizational structure represents our commitment to providing quality patient care and operational excellence as a health care system. It will also ensure that an ELT member is present at each of our three medical centers.
In this position, Buser will oversee day-to-day operations of Finance and Accounting, Privacy Office, Compliance and Business Integrity, Research Compliance, Supply Chain Management, Consumer Relations, Police, Safety and Occupational Health, and Emergency Management for the health care system. His principal areas of responsibility include planning, coordinating and evaluating the operations of these services.
"The VA Maryland Health Care System is constantly striving to meet the needs of a changing health care environment," said Jonathan R. Eckman, PE, director of the VA Maryland Health Care System. "To provide ongoing optimal care to our veteran patients, we must continue to adapt and plan for the future. Part of that adaptation and planning requires necessary realignments within our current organizational structure."
Buser began his career with the VA Maryland Health Care System in 2001 as the Primary Care/Dementia Clinic social worker. Before becoming the deputy medical center director, Buser served as the Chief of Social Work for the health care system. He also served as the Operation Enduring Freedom/Operation Iraqi Freedom coordinator, assistant chief of Social Work and chief of Social Work. While a commissioned officer in the Army's Medical Service Corps, he served as the Officer in Charge of Behavioral Health for the Warrior Transition Battalion at Fort Benning, Georgia, and the Commanding Officer of the HHD 309th Medical Group. Buser earned his Master of Social Work degree, with a concentration in Clinical Geriatrics, from the University of Maryland School of Social Work, where he is also an Assistant Professor of Field Instruction.
"I'm thrilled for the opportunity to continue working with Veterans and their families while serving as Deputy Medical Center Director where I can help the VA Maryland Health Care System continue to adapt to the changing health care environment," Buser said.
An Annapolis native, Buser now lives in Kent Island, Maryland.
The VA Maryland Health Care System (VAMHCS) provides a broad spectrum of medical, surgical, rehabilitative, mental health and outpatient care to veterans at three medical centers and five outpatient clinics located throughout the state. More than 52,000 veterans from various generations receive care from VAMHCS annually. Nationally recognized for its state-of-the-art technology and quality patient care, VAMHCS is proud of its reputation as a leader in veterans' health care, research and education. It costs nothing for veterans to enroll for health care with the VA Maryland Health Care System and it could be one of the more important things a veteran can do. To enroll for VA health care, interested veterans can call 877-222-8387 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or they can visit http://www.va.gov and clinic on "Apply now for VA health care."
Media Contact
Rosalia Scalia, VA Maryland Health Care System, 410-605-7464, rosalia.scalia@va.gov
SOURCE VA Maryland Health Care System