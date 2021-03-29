ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Virginia Ready Initiative (VA Ready), a non-profit dedicated to retraining unemployed and under-employed Virginians across the Commonwealth, is partnering with Fairfax Radiology Centers (FRC) to connect VA Ready graduates with career opportunities as medical assistants, patient coordinators and schedulers.
"We are excited to add Fairfax Radiology to our growing list of strategic business partners," said Caren Merrick, CEO of VA Ready. "Healthcare is an industry with a huge skills gap, and the demand for skilled healthcare workers has only grown in light of Covid-19. This partnership with Fairfax Radiology will provide our students with the opportunity to gain good jobs with a career pathway and help to meet an increased demand for healthcare workers in Virginia."
Fairfax Radiology, the largest radiology practice in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, was established in 2020 as a joint venture between the physicians of Fairfax Radiological Consultants, P.C. and Inova/Radiology Imaging Associates with the goal of constantly improving patient safety by providing technologies that lower the dose of radiation for all patients.
"Fairfax Radiology was founded on the premise of providing high-quality patient care by staffing our centers with skilled individuals who have a passion for helping others," said Rick Lassiter, CEO of Fairfax Radiology Centers. "This partnership allows us to do just that as we build a talent pipeline made up of qualified and motivated Virginians looking for a new career opportunity."
All under- or unemployed Virginians are eligible to enroll in one of VA Ready's 34 approved credential courses. The state-led FastForward program enables students to take pre-approved classes at any of the Virginia Community College System's (VCCS) 23 community colleges.
VA Ready provides an additional incentive for students to complete the credential, offering a $1,000 award upon completion of the program and an opportunity to be matched with any of VA Ready's business partners to explore open positions.
For more information about VA Ready or to apply for the program, visit https://vaready.org/
About the Virginia Ready Initiative (VA Ready)
VA Ready is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that launched in June 2020 with a mission to help thousands of under and unemployed Virginians access the short-term training needed to get back to work in today's most in-demand jobs. With its Public-Private-Partnership design, VA Ready brings together the Virginia Community College System's (VCCS) 23 colleges, the Commonwealth's FastForward program, and more than 20 business partners who employ millions of Virginians. VA Ready Scholars have access to 34 healthcare, technology and other skilled training programs; learn the skills needed to secure one of today's most in-demand positions; receive $1,000 upon credential completion; and are connected to VA Ready's business partners for interview opportunities. Learn more at http://www.vaready.org
About Fairfax Radiology
Fairfax Radiology Centers, LLC (FRC), established in 2020 as a joint venture between the physicians of Fairfax Radiological Consultants, P.C. and Inova/Radiology Imaging Associates, is the largest radiology practice in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. With over 90 subspecialized radiologists and 800 employees, FRC provides leading-edge medical imaging at more than 20 outpatient locations throughout Northern Virginia and Southern Maryland. FRC works with local hospitals and health care providers to deliver an excellent patient experience and top quality, specialized care for the better health of our community. The radiologists at Fairfax Radiology Centers are affiliated with the region's top-ranked hospitals and are consistently selected as "Top Doctors" by Northern Virginia and Washingtonian magazines. They have many years of experience in treating patients in Northern Virginia and the greater D.C. area, and are highly regarded by their medical peers in the community. But more importantly, they are trusted and respected by patients. For more information, visit http://www.fairfaxradiology.com.
