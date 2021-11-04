CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vaimo, a full-service global omnichannel agency, is pleased to announce a partnership with Contentful, the leading content platform for digital-first business. With the fast-paced changes in digital commerce, Vaimo has initiated this partnership to help merchants deliver great customer experiences across channels and devices.
Contentful unifies content in a single platform and structures it for use in any digital channel so digital teams can assemble content and deliver digital experiences faster and at scale. With an API-first approach, Contentful can be easily integrated with a company's existing systems and extended through Contentful's market-leading App Framework.
Over half a million developers and thousands of companies and organizations around the world, including over 30 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on Contentful to create and deliver digital experiences across websites, mobile apps, digital displays and other connected devices. Contentful was recently named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Agile Content Management Systems, Q1 2021.
In response to this new partnership, David Holender, Vaimo's CEO, stated, "The partnership with Contentful aligns with Vaimo's approach as an omnichannel agency where companies can choose from several platform options to create a technology stack that matches their digital strategy and long-term goals regardless of if they go for a suite or headless strategy."
"It's an exciting time for Vaimo to partner with Contentful. Both B2B and B2C merchants are seeking more flexibility from their digital technology stack, and Contentful's platform is a great way to achieve this goal. Whether they choose a headless or suite approach to digital solutions, we want to make sure we can help them to implement their digital strategy with the best tools for their business. Contentful is among the leaders in the content platform space, and we believe the platform will provide our clients what they are looking for in this digital-first era," per David.
"Customer expectations for a seamless digital experience are at an all-time high and content is at the heart of every world-class digital experience. The partnership between Contentful and Vaimo is an exciting opportunity to help customers capitalize on their content as a strategic asset in the digital-first world," said Kristin Brown, head of partnerships, EMEA/Asia at Contentful.
About Vaimo
Vaimo is one of the world's most respected experts in digital commerce. As a full-service omnichannel agency, Vaimo delivers digital enablement, customer experience design, solution development and managed services to brands, retailers, and manufacturers all over the world. Their sharp focus, broad experience, and deep expertise within B2B, B2C, D2C, PIM, headless commerce, mobile apps, integrations, and security make them a key partner for driving success in digital commerce. With local offices in 15+ markets across EMEA, APAC, and North America and over 500 employees, they provide an international presence that allows them to cultivate close, long-term relationships with merchants. For more information, visit https://www.vaimo.com/
About Contentful
Contentful, the leading content platform for digital-first business, helps over 30% of the Fortune 500 and thousands of brands around the world create and manage digital experiences for their customers across any channel. It enables greater speed and scale than traditional CMS solutions. Contentful unifies content in a single hub, structures it for use in any digital channel, and integrates seamlessly with hundreds of other tools through open APIs. Companies such as Gucci, Plaid, Goodrx, Intercom, Notion, Staples and many others rely on Contentful's platform. For more information, visit https://www.contentful.com/.
