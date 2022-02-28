HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Valcourt Group today announced an expanded executive team and unveiled the evolution of the Valcourt brand. Jeffery Valcourt has stepped into the Executive Chairman role and will focus on leading the Valcourt Group board. Eric Crabb has assumed the CEO role of the Valcourt Group, Jon Capon continues as the Chief Operating Officer, David Rodefeld continues as the Chief Administrative Officer and AJ Clark has joined the team as the new Chief Financial Officer.
"Eric Crabb is the right person to lead the Valcourt Group into the future, given his strong background in the facilities space and proven ability to lead our organization through organic and acquisitional growth." said Jeffery Valcourt. "We are on a very positive growth trajectory and are very well-positioned to continue building on our strong momentum. I am also pleased that my long-term friend and business partner, Jon Capon, will continue to play a significant role as the business continues its transformational growth. I am excited to work alongside our entire executive leadership team as we enter this next phase of growth and market leadership."
"The entire organization wants to thank Jeff Valcourt for his contribution as the founder of Valcourt Building Services. His entrepreneurial spirit and vision helped guide the company to this moment and I look forward to working with him as the Executive Chairman of the Valcourt Group Board."
"The business has gone through transformational changes over the last 18 months. We want to make sure we're having a positive impact on every market in which we've made acquisitions," said Eric Crabb, CEO of Valcourt Group. "Furthering this spirit of evolution, I am excited to launch our brand refresh as a signal of our continuous improvement and to herald the next generation of the Valcourt Group."
Underlying this strategic and creative brand evolution is the organization's deeply rooted purpose of being the most trusted advisor for preservation and extension of the lives of buildings. "For decades, Valcourt has maintained a consistent focus on delivering end-to-end building envelope solutions through world-class safety, reliable partnership, and a highly skilled and technical workforce. With proactive building maintenance advisership, we have earned a reputation as a partner you can rely on for long-term building preservation. As we expand in geographical reach and service offerings, we will not lose sight of the processes, safety standards, and complete backing that our legacy business offers," said Crabb.
In addition to the visual brand refresh, the integration of the company's sub-brands provides the dedicated focus to conquer market-specific challenges for its customers. "United under the Valcourt Group brand, our 16 sub-brands reflect our broad range of capabilities with the deep expertise required to drive successful outcomes and meet the specific demands of each market," said Crabb.
ABOUT THE VALCOURT GROUP
The Valcourt Group specializes in waterproofing, window cleaning, and façade restoration, and other essential exterior building maintenance services for Class-A commercial offices, high-rise residential condominiums, hospitality businesses, healthcare facilities and other clients. A merger of legacy Valcourt Building Services and JOBS Group business, the Valcourt Group has grown its service offerings, employee base, and regional coverage. For more information please visit: http://www.valcourtgroup.net.
