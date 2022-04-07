Valence is pleased to announce the appointment of Patricia Hamrick to the Valence Surface Technologies (VST) Executive Leadership Team (ELT) in the role of Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).
EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are pleased to announce the appointment of Patricia Hamrick to the Valence Surface Technologies (VST) Executive Leadership Team (ELT) in the role of Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). This role will set the future strategic direction of human resources with a commitment to engage our workforce, deliver on current and future staffing requirements, and training and development needs within the business, as well as taking ownership of the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) commitment embedded in our strategy. Patricia succeeds Rita Mould who has served as the Valence senior human resources executive on an interim basis and will remain engaged for a period of time to ensure an orderly transition before she enjoys retirement. We thank Rita for her efforts to connect the human resources function across all VST locations, while serving as a trusted advisor to the executive leadership team.
Chris Celtruda; Valence Chief Executive officer shared, "People are the foundation for the VST business and Patricia brings the right capability and focus to ensure that employee development is a top priority for our continued growth."
Patricia is an accomplished senior executive and most recently served as the global head of Human resources for Howmet Fastening Systems (formerly part of Arconic, Alcoa), with responsibility for 31 sites in 11 countries and over 7000 employees. She has extensive experience developing and implementing human resources strategies, which focus on HR team development, diversity and inclusion, staffing, talent development and coaching high-performance teams.
Patricia commented, "I am excited about the opportunity to be a part of an organization with a strong commitment to employees: growing and engaging talent to build a winning culture that values the contributions of everyone."
Prior to joining Howmet, Patricia was with Johnson & Johnson Consumer where she led worldwide human resources for the Neutrogena franchise. Later, she assumed responsibility for human resources for J&J Consumer Supply Chain in Latin America and North America. Before joining Johnson & Johnson, Patricia worked for Raytheon Technologies in the Network Centric Systems Division. Prior to Raytheon, Patricia spent more than 10 years with a legacy XPO Logistics company in roles of increasing responsibility, eventually assuming the role of Vice President, Human Resources. Patricia has relevant aerospace, defense and logistics end market experience and is well versed in Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A), organizational transformation and in implementing impactful people strategies.
Patricia is a graduate of the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) and remains active with the UCLA HR Executive Roundtable and is a member of the Board of Directors of the Los Angeles Region American Red Cross.
Valence Surface Technologies is the largest independent provider of surface treatment and metal finishing technologies to the commercial aviation, defense, space and medical market verticals, with OEM approved chemical processing, painting, plating and coating capabilities throughout the United States. Valence is headquartered in Los Angeles, CALIFORNIA and is sponsored by equity investors ATL Partners and BCI; the British Columbia Investment Management Company.
