SAN ANTONIO, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valencia Hotel Group's collection of retro-inspired, court-style hotels including Texican Court in Irving, TX, Lone Star Court in Austin, TX, Cavalry Court in College Station, TX, and the newly opened Cotton Court in Lubbock, TX, are welcoming guests back with a loaded schedule of programming tailored for their four-legged companions throughout spring and summer.
The line-up of activations includes:
- BARKS & BREWS (March & April): The rotating schedule of events will begin with a "Barks & Brews" happy hour series throughout March and April. Every Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at each property, guests can enjoy pet-friendly treats and discounted beers on the restaurant patios and throughout the spacious courtyards – complete with outdoor fire pits, lawn games and more. A portion of all "Barks & Brews" drink sales will be donated back to local, animal-focused nonprofit organizations. Those organizations include: DFW Humane Society, Haven Animal Care Shelter, Aggieland Humane Society and Austin Humane Society.
- YAPPY HOUR (May & June): Throughout May and June, guests can partake in a weekly "Yappy Hour" every Thursday from 5-7 p.m. In addition to again offering pet-friendly treats and drink specials for owners, guests and their furry friends can peruse a curated "Pup-Up Shop" of goods from local vendors.
- PETS STAY FREE (July & August): Back by popular demand, guests can take advantage of the Pets Stay Free package available throughout July & August at all of Valencia Hotel Group's court properties. The package includes a waived pet fee, retro-style accommodations, curated amenities and more. With plenty of outdoor acreage, both guests and their pets can indulge in a relaxing summer getaway.
For more information on Valencia Hotel Group or to book a stay at one of the court properties, please visit http://www.valenciahotelgroup.com.
About Valencia Hotel Group
Houston-based Valencia Hotel Group is a fully integrated hospitality company that provides management, development, branding and repositioning services for independent, full-service hotels owned by the company, in addition to third parties. Exceptional service, style and location have become brand trademarks. Earning both national and international recognition for their distinctive designs, amenities and settings, Valencia Hotel Group properties are destinations and gathering places within their respective communities, some further benefitting from and enriching their space within the cultural heart of a city. The company continues to forge a niche with hotels that anchor and add value to urban, mixed-use environments, which further support or enhance the guest experience with superior residential, restaurant, retail and office components. The Valencia Hotel Group portfolio currently includes : Hotel Valencia Santana Row in San Jose, CA, Hotel Valencia Riverwalk in San Antonio, TX, and The George™ in College Station, TX. The Court concept brands include Lone Star Court in Austin, TX, Cavalry Court in College Station, TX, Texican Court in Irving, TX and Cotton Court in Lubbock, TX. For more information, please visit http://www.valenciahotelgroup.com.
