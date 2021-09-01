HOD HASHARON, Israel, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor Ltd. ("Valens"), a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets, today announced its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021.
- Revenue of $17.5 million, an increase of 9.2% from the second quarter of 2020
- Gross profit and gross margin of $12.5 million and 71.2%, respectively, compared to $12.7 million and 79.1% in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to the increase in automotive revenues that have lower gross margins than audio-video products
- Record bookings of $35.3 million, an increase of 200% from the second quarter of 2020, driving a book-to-bill ratio of 2.02 in the quarter
- Total orders backlog of $56.5 million as of June 30, 2021
- Automotive revenues were $2.0 million, an increase of over 400% from the second quarter of 2020 and represents 11% of total revenue
- Raised full year 2021 revenue guidance to $69 million, up from $67 million
- Balance sheet remains strong with cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits of $51.9 million and no debt
- 100% of 2021 full year revenue is fully covered by orders backlog
- Entered into a Definitive Merger Agreement with PTK Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PTK) ("PTK")
- Expected transaction proceeds of up to $240 million, including up to $115 million in trust from PTK Acquisition Corp. (assuming no redemptions) and $125 million in cash from a fully subscribed PIPE offering led by an established global institutional investor, as well as by Mediatek, a leading global semiconductor company for mobile, home and automotive
- The latest audio-video chipset family, Valens Stello, was released to market and embraced by leading industry players, with over 30 customers in product development and integration, and with dozens of products expected to be in the market by year-end
- Valens' first-generation VA6000 automotive chipsets are now in mass production and on the road in several car models
- The MIPI Alliance announced that the IEEE has officially adopted the MIPI A-PHY standard, which is based on Valens technology
- Successful bring-up of Valens' next-generation automotive product, the VA7000 family, the first MIPI A-PHY compliant chipset in the market
- Production of VA7000 chipsets is expected to begin later this year with delivery to more than 15 potential partners including leading automotive OEMs and Tier1 suppliers for their evaluation of the technology into their next-generation platforms
"We are very pleased to have delivered strong revenue growth and attractive gross profit margins for the second quarter and year-to-date," said Gideon Ben-Zvi, CEO of Valens. "We exceeded our revenue forecast for the first six months of 2021 and we anticipate a strong second half based on our robust orders backlog. We are seeing solid traction in our well-established audio-video business from the introduction of our latest product, the Valens Stello, as well as a market recovery from the effects of the pandemic. The demand for long-reach, high resolution connectivity is expanding in a number of verticals, including video conferencing, hybrid education, medical and industrial applications."
"In our automotive business, this is the first year that our products are on the road in mass production, leading to a fast ramp-up of revenues. Automotive revenues contributed 12% of the total revenues during the first six months of 2021, and we expect the trajectory of this growth to continue. Additionally, we are working closely with more than 15 potential partners, including leading automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers on deploying our technology into their next-generation car models and continue to expect to release our industry first MIPI A-PHY standard-compliant chipsets to select customers later this year. We believe that our high-speed connectivity solution for the automotive market is poised to gain significant share based on its unique ability to handle the increasing amount of data originating from the growing number of sensors, displays and infotainment systems, with an un-matched performance" added Mr. Ben-Zvi.
In May 2021, Valens entered into a definitive merger agreement with PTK, a special purpose acquisition company, that would result in Valens being listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "VLN" following the close of the transaction. The transaction is expected to close in the fall of 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions. The registration statement, as amended, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has been declared effective as of August 27, 2021.
Valens is a leading provider of semiconductor products, pushing the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. Valens' Emmy® award-winning HDBaseT technology is the leading standard in the professional audio-video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of HDBaseT-enabled products. Valens Automotive is a key enabler of the evolution of autonomous driving, providing chipsets that are on the road in vehicles around the world. The underlying technology has been selected to become the basis for MIPI A-PHY, the global standard for automotive connectivity. Founded in 2006, Valens is based in Hod Hasharon, Israel, with offices in the US, Europe and Asia. For more information: www.valens.com.
PTK Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. With extensive operational and investment experience in the hardware and semiconductor industries, the PTK management team leverages global market relationships to tap into synergies across the electronics and automotive value chain. PTK Acquisition Corp. targets companies that focus on the most innovative subsectors within corporate and institutional information technology, hardware and software systems, and markets for the consumer-oriented gaming and digital entertainment. For more information: www.ptktech.com.
Valens has filed a registration statement on Form F-4 (the "Registration Statement") with the SEC which includes preliminary and definitive proxy statements to be distributed to PTK's shareholders in connection with PTK's solicitation for proxies for the vote by PTK's shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination and other matters as described in the Registration Statement, as well as the prospectus relating to the offer of the securities to be issued to PTK's shareholders in connection with the completion of the proposed business combination. PTK will mail a definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents to its shareholders as of the record date established for voting on the proposed business combination. PTK's shareholders and other interested persons are advised to read the preliminary proxy statement / prospectus and any amendments thereto and, once available, the definitive proxy statement / prospectus, in connection with PTK's solicitation of proxies for its special meeting of shareholders to be held to approve, among other things, the proposed business combination, because these documents will contain important information about PTK, Valens and the proposed business combination. Shareholders may also obtain a copy of the preliminary or definitive proxy statement as well as other documents filed with the SEC regarding the proposed business combination and other documents filed with the SEC by PTK, without charge, at the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to PTK Acquisition Corp., 4601 Wilshire, Boulevard, Suite 240, Los Angeles, California 90010.
PTK, Valens and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees may, under SEC rules, be deemed to be participants in the solicitations of proxies from PTK's shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of PTK's shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination is set forth in PTK's proxy statement / prospectus filed with the SEC. You can find more information about PTK's directors and executive officers in PTK's 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2021. Additional information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests is included in the proxy statement / prospectus. Shareholders, potential investors and other interested persons should read the proxy statement / prospectus carefully before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents from the sources indicated above.
INVESTMENT IN ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED BY THE SEC OR ANY OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITY NOR HAS ANY AUTHORITY PASSED UPON OR ENDORSED THE MERITS OF THE OFFERING OR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY IS A CRIMINAL OFFENSE.
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated transaction and future economic and market conditions. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Valens' and PTK's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Valens and PTK. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; the inability of the parties to successfully or timely consummate the proposed business combination, including the risk that any required regulatory approvals are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed business combination or that the approval of the shareholders of PTK or Valens is not obtained; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination; risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Valens; future global, regional or local economic and market conditions; the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations; Valens' ability to manage future growth; Valens' ability to develop new products and solutions, bring them to market in a timely manner, and make enhancements to them; the effects of competition on Valens' future business; the amount of redemption requests made by PTK's public shareholders; the ability of PTK or the combined company to issue equity or equity-linked securities in connection with the proposed business combination or in the future; the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries; the effects of health epidemics, such as the recent global COVID-19 pandemic, have had and could in the future have on Valens' revenue, its employees and results of operations; the cyclicality of the semiconductor industry; Valens' ability to adjust its supply chain volume due to changing market conditions or failure to estimate its customers' demand, including during any downturn in the automotive or audio-video markets; disruptions in relationships with any one of Valens' key customers; difficulty selling products if customers do not design Valens products into their product offerings; Valens' dependence on winning selection processes and ability to generate timely or sufficient net sales or margins from those wins; political conditions in Israel; and those factors discussed in PTK's 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents of PTK filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that neither Valens nor PTK presently know or that Valens and PTK currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Valens' and PTK's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Valens and PTK anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause Valens' and PTK's assessments to change. However, while Valens and PTK may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Valens and PTK specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Valens' and PTK's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.
Valens Investor Contacts:
Matthew Keating, CFA
Financial Profiles, Inc.
US: +1 310-622-8230
Larry Clark, CFA
Financial Profiles, Inc.
U.S.: +1 310-622-8223
Julie Kegley
Financial Profiles, Inc.
U.S.: +1 310-622-8246
VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues
17,510
16,028
30,874
29,972
Gross Profit
12,467
12,685
21,999
23,644
Gross Profit Margin
71.2%
79.1%
71.3%
78.9%
Net loss
(3,698)
(1,846)
(10,074)
(4,872)
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits1
51,873
73,529
51,873
73,529
Net cash provided by (used) in operating activities
(6,443)
421
(9,651)
(6,968)
Non-GAAP Financial Data
Adjusted EBITDA2
(2,116)
(850)
(6,419)
(4,609)
1 As of the last day of the quarter
2 Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net profit (loss) before net financial expense, income tax provision, equity in earnings of investee and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, which may vary from period-to-period. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, because not all issuers calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.
VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
41,804
26,316
Short-term deposits
10,069
35,254
Trade accounts receivable
7,912
8,679
Inventories
5,700
3,159
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
4,557
2,969
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
70,042
76,377
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
Property and equipment, net
2,336
2,353
Deferred Issuance Costs
2,940
-
Other assets
466
435
TOTAL LONG-TERM ASSETS
5,742
2,788
TOTAL ASSETS
75,784
79,165
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
13,909
11,164
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Warrants liability
-
568
Other long-term liabilities
38
45
TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
38
613
TOTAL LIABILITIES
13,947
11,777
REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBILE PREFERRED SHARES
150,179
149,611
SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
(88,342)
(82,223)
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
75,784
79,165
VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
REVENUES
17,510
16,028
30,874
29,972
COST OF REVENUES
(5,043)
(3,343)
(8,875)
(6,328)
GROSS PROFIT
12,467
12,685
21,999
23,644
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development expenses
(10,956)
(9,972)
(21,354)
(20,444)
Sales and marketing expenses
(3,222)
(3,235)
(6,332)
(7,190)
General and administrative expenses
(2,366)
(2,215)
(4,544)
(3,287)
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
(16,544)
(15,422)
(32,230)
(30,921)
OPERATING LOSS
(4,077)
(2,737)
(10,231)
(7,277)
Financial income, net
503
919
336
2,477
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(3,574)
(1,818)
(9,895)
(4,800)
INCOME TAXES
(124)
(28)
(179)
(72)
NET LOSS
(3,698)
(1,846)
(10,074)
(4,872)
BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE
(0.45)
(0.34)
(1.06)
(0.77)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES
16,633,624
15,732,898
16,494,326
15,474,174
USED IN CALCULATION OF NET LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE
VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss for the period
(10,074)
(4,872)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in
Income and expense items not involving cash flows:
Depreciation
522
522
Stock-based compensation
3,290
2,146
Exchange rate differences
(231)
(1,909)
Interest from short-term deposits
219
601
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable
767
1,894
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(1,588)
(509)
Inventories
(2,541)
139
Long-term assets
(31)
25
Trade accounts payable
1,124
(1,973)
Accrued compensation
(948)
(2,476)
Other current liabilities
(153)
(553)
Other long-term liabilities
(7)
(3)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(9,651)
(6,968)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Investment in short-term deposits
(4,520)
(58,334)
Maturities of short-term deposits
29,500
71,000
Purchase of property and equipment
(505)
(378)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
24,475
12,288
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Deferred issuance costs
(218)
-
Exercise of options
665
233
Net cash provided by financing activities
447
233
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash
217
970
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
15,488
6,523
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
26,316
15,556
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
41,804
22,079
SUPPLEMENT DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
Cash paid for taxes
224
72
NON-CASH ACTIVITY
Trade accounts payable on account of property and equipment
-
49
Unpaid issuance costs
2,722
-
VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
The following table provides a reconciliation of Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net profit (loss) before net financial expense, income tax provision, equity in earnings of investee and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, which may vary from period-to-period. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, because not all issuers calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net loss
(3,698)
(1,846)
(10,074)
(4,872)
Adjusted to exclude the following:
Financial income
(503)
(919)
(336)
(2,477)
Tax expenses
124
28
179
72
Depreciation
266
259
522
522
Share-based compensation expenses
1,695
1,628
3,290
2,146
Adjusted EBITDA
(2,116)
(850)
(6,419)
(4,609)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valens-announces-second-quarter-2021-results-301366739.html
SOURCE Valens Semiconductor