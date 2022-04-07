Marketers now have access to a wealth of insights to perfect their email programs
BOSTON, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Validity, the leading provider of data quality and email marketing success solutions, announced it is acquiring MailCharts, a platform that powers data-driven campaign planning for ecommerce marketing teams. The addition of MailCharts to the Validity product portfolio empowers email marketers to launch more creative and further optimized campaigns that immediately impact a brand's revenue, and it will deliver an even more comprehensive experience to Validity customers.
According to the State of Email 2022 report from Validity, global email volume rose 14% from 2020 to 2021, and it's expected to keep trending upward in 2022. That means it's not only harder than ever to get noticed in cluttered inboxes, but there's a greater chance of emails not ending up in the inbox at all due to blocklists, spam traps, and receiver filtering. Email marketers need solutions that allow them to execute attention-grabbing campaigns that customers actually want to engage with, and they also need actionable insights on how their campaigns are performing in order to drive real success.
"It's such a privilege to find another business that shares our passion for making today's digital marketers more successful," said Greg Kimball, SVP, Global Head of Email Solutions at Validity. "By joining forces, Validity and MailCharts will be able to deliver even more value to the email marketing community. Our goal with this acquisition is to provide every marketer with robust competitive insights into how their campaigns perform compared to those of competing brands while also delivering one of the world's largest libraries of emails that will truly inspire marketers around the world."
Validity's acquisition of MailCharts will provide email marketers with the insights they need to navigate the changing email landscape. The MailCharts product will continue as a standalone offering for marketers looking for brand intelligence and campaign inspiration. In addition, the capabilities of MailCharts will plug into Validity's Everest, a fully integrated email success platform that provides crucial email marketing insights, deliverability guidance and competitive marketing intelligence so marketers can reach more people, increase engagement, and improve the overall effectiveness of their email programs.
MailCharts provides users with a curated and vetted index of brands to plan, report, and build out their next campaign or customer journey. Email marketing teams can optimize their email strategy using historical and competitive data, as well as quickly compile competitive reports using data from brands that matter most to them. By layering these capabilities onto Validity's, users can determine whether competitors, other brands, and their own campaigns are having problems with sender reputation, deliverability, inbox placements, and clicks.
"To put it simply, our mission is to be the foundation of campaign planning for email marketers," said Tom Buchok, CEO and Co-Founder of MailCharts. "The combined power of MailCharts and Validity allows marketing teams to not just model their campaigns after their favorite brands, but monitor the deliverability and success of their own email marketing efforts as well. This acquisition allows us to bring MailCharts' solutions to a wider audience and enables more email marketers to drive better results."
The acquisition comes on the heels of significant momentum for Validity. The company was honored with a 2022 Silver Stevie Award for Sales or Customer Service Solutions Technology Partner of the Year, and recently introduced DemandTools Elements, a cloud-based solution that allows users to easily deduplicate data within Salesforce.
ABOUT VALIDITY
For over 20 years, tens of thousands of organizations throughout the world have relied on Validity solutions to target, contact, engage, and keep customers – using trustworthy data as a key advantage. Validity's flagship products – DemandTools, BriteVerify, Everest, and GridBuddy Connect– are all highly rated solutions for CRM data management, email address verification, inbox deliverability and avoiding the spam folder. These solutions deliver smarter campaigns, more qualified leads, more productive sales, and ultimately faster growth. For more information, visit Validity.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.
