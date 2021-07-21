BAKERSFIELD, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valley Republic Bancorp (the "Company") (OTCQX: VLLX), the parent company of Valley Republic Bank (the "Bank"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
2nd Quarter 2021 Compared to 2nd Quarter 2020:
- Net income after tax increased 23.8% to $4.554 million or $1.07 per diluted share
- Total assets increased 12.0% to $1.366 billion
- Deposits increased 14.4% to $1.212 billion
- Total Loans increased 5.4% to $903.661 million
- Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans increased 12.7% to $735.923 million
- Shareholders' equity increased 18.5% to $103.103 million
- Book value increased to $24.32 per share
- YTD return on average assets was 1.27%
- YTD return on average equity was 17.11%
Overview:
Geraud Smith, President and CEO stated, "Given the difficult interest rate environment, I am extremely pleased with our Company's financial performance. Our dedicated team remains laser focused on serving our existing customers and bringing net new names into the Bank, which is evidenced by our core balance sheet growth during the first six months of the year. In addition, our intentional focus on non-interest income through an expansion of our Treasury Management capabilities drove our 29%, year-to-date, year-over-year increase in non-interest income, when excluding our previous years gain on sale of securities. Non-interest income and the development of net new relationships remain top priorities for our Company."
Financial Performance
Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $4.554 million compared to $3.678 million reported in the same quarter in the prior year, an increase of $876 thousand or 23.8%. Earnings per share for the second quarter of 2021 were $1.07 per diluted share outstanding compared to $0.87 per diluted share reported in the second quarter of 2020, an increase 23.0%.
For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net income was $8.262 million compared to $5.933 million in the same period in the prior year, an increase of $2.329 million or 39.3%. Year to date earnings were $1.94 per diluted share compared to $1.41 in the same period of 2020.
For the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company's return on average assets was 1.34% and 1.27%, respectively, and the return on average equity was 18.51% and 17.11%, respectively.
The following tables set forth a summary of average balances and rates for the periods presented. Average loans include nonaccrual loans. Interest income includes fee income of $1.843 million and $126 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. Interest income includes fees and (costs), net, of $2.661 million and $(16) thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. Certain loans and debt securities were tax exempt, however, the income derived from these earning assets was not significant, therefore there have been no adjustments made to reflect interest earned on these earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis.
Average Balances, Average Yields & Rates
Three months ended June 30,
2021
2020
Average
Interest
Weighted
Average
Interest
Weighted
ASSETS
Earning assets:
Core Loans, Net of Unearned Income
729,590
8,174
4.49%
643,752
7,172
4.47%
PPP Loans
229,294
2,314
4.05%
153,136
710
1.86%
Debt Securities
210,423
970
1.85%
141,993
768
2.17%
Fed funds sold and other
141,731
32
0.09%
151,575
34
0.09%
Total earning assets
1,311,038
11,490
3.52%
1,090,456
8,684
3.19%
Total nonearning assets
48,779
41,528
Total Assets
1,359,817
1,131,984
LIABILITIES
Interest-bearing liabilities:
MMDA & Interest Checking
675,005
375
0.22%
499,375
260
0.21%
Savings
67,069
26
0.16%
50,903
19
0.15%
Time deposits
31,863
37
0.47%
61,081
247
1.62%
Long-term Debt
39,425
588
5.98%
19,729
300
6.10%
PPPLF
-
-
0.00%
21,897
19
0.35%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
813,362
1,026
0.51%
652,985
845
0.52%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
431,706
378,277
Other liabilities
16,091
17,154
Total liabilities
1,261,159
1,048,416
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Shareholders' equity
98,658
83,568
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
1,359,817
1,131,984
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
10,464
3.20%
7,839
2.88%
Six months ended June 30,
2021
2020
Average
Interest
Weighted
Average
Interest
Weighted
ASSETS
Earning assets:
Core Loans, Net of Unearned Income
720,545
15,809
4.42%
634,497
14,556
4.61%
PPP Loans
221,237
3,937
3.59%
76,841
711
1.86%
Debt Securities
210,202
1,937
1.86%
154,491
1,773
2.31%
Fed funds sold and other
117,169
53
0.09%
118,893
295
0.50%
Total earning assets
1,269,153
21,736
3.45%
984,722
17,335
3.55%
Total nonearning assets
47,611
41,479
Total Assets
1,316,764
1,026,694
LIABILITIES
Interest-bearing liabilities:
MMDA & Interest Checking
644,160
705
0.22%
457,439
1,057
0.46%
Savings
64,027
49
0.15%
47,817
53
0.22%
Time deposits
33,184
85
0.52%
61,543
518
1.69%
Long-term Debt
39,406
1,176
6.02%
19,720
603
6.15%
PPPLF
-
-
0.00%
10,948
19
0.35%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
780,777
2,015
0.52%
597,467
2,250
0.76%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
421,325
331,604
Other liabilities
17,308
15,528
Total liabilities
1,219,410
944,599
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Shareholders' equity
97,354
82,095
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
1,316,764
1,026,694
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
19,721
3.13%
15,085
3.08%
For the second quarter of 2021, the Company's net interest margin increased to 3.20% compared to 2.88% in the same period in 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company's net interest margin increased to 3.13% compared to 3.08% in the same period in 2020.
The increase in the net interest margin and net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was driven by an increased volume in earning assets, prepayment penalties, and increased yields on PPP loans resulting from accelerated fee accretion when the loans were forgiven by the SBA. At the same time, there were a number of time deposits that were originated in a higher rate environment that matured. This was partially offset by additional interest expense associated with the year over year increase in the volume of subordinated debt.
In the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, the Company recorded a pretax gain on the sale of securities of $0 and $1.088 million, respectively. Excluding the gain, non-interest income increased from $750 thousand to $915 thousand, an increase of 22% for the quarter. The increase was primarily the result of increases in service charges on deposits and income related to the origination of Farmer Mac loans. Management is focused on helping customers identify additional treasury management products that will be accretive to our customers' businesses while driving service charge income growth for the Company.
Noninterest expense increased by 18.0% to $4.637 million in the second quarter of 2021. Salaries and employee expense increased as the number of full-time equivalent employees increased from 111 to 124. Data processing expense also increased due to the increase in our asset size. In the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, our efficiency ratio was 40.8% and 40.6%, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, our efficiency ratio was 42.3% and 46.8%, respectively.
PPP Loans
The Bank began originating PPP loans to both customers and noncustomers at the outset of the program in 2020 and continued to do so until funding was exhausted in the second quarter of 2021. PPP1 originations totaled $219.389 million to 672 borrowers. PPP2 originations totaled $108.711 million to 527 borrowers. PPP1 forgiveness application submission began in 4th quarter 2020 and was nearly completed by June 30, 2021. As of June 30, 2021, total PPP loans outstanding totaled $170.908 million. As of June 30, 2021, PPP loan fees net of costs totaling $4.449 million had yet to be accreted as a component of interest and fees on loans. In the second quarter of 2021, PPP loans generated $2.314 million in interest and fee income as compared to $711 thousand in the same quarter of the prior year. These amounts are included in interest income on loans in the income statement.
Loan Portfolio Composition & Credit Quality
The following table sets forth information concerning the composition of our loan portfolio as of the dates presented:
(In thousands)
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
June 30, 2020
Real Estate:
Construction and Land Development
$ 71,037
$ 67,903
$ 67,778
1-4 Family Residential
47,829
50,212
44,065
Multifamily Residential
17,494
4,587
3,359
Secured by Farmland
69,445
64,029
72,979
Commercial Real Estate
352,585
344,642
316,816
Total Real Estate Loans
558,390
531,373
504,997
Commercial and Industrial
143,013
97,810
107,249
Payment Protection Program
170,908
177, 304
208,608
Agriculture
22,954
33,689
39,795
Loans to Municipalities
10,000
10,013
34
Consumer and Other
1,566
1,215
1,025
Total Loans
906,831
851,404
861,708
Deferred Loan (Fees) Costs, Net
( 3,170)
( 2,178)
( 4,444)
Loans, Net of Deferred Costs and Fees
903,661
849,226
857,264
Allowance for Loan Losses
( 11,124)
( 10,624)
( 9,424)
Net Loans
$ 892,537
$ 838,602
$ 847,840
The following table sets forth the Company's loan portfolio allocated by Management's internal risk ratings:
Loan Risk Rating (In thousands)
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
June 30, 2020
Pass
868,448
814,594
818,577
Special Mention
19,259
32,550
38,893
Substandard
14,869
-
-
Substandard-Impaired
4,255
4,260
4,238
Total
906,831
851,404
861,708
Deferred Loan Fees & Costs, Net
(3,170)
(2,178)
(4,444)
Loans Net of Fees & Costs
903,661
849,226
857,264
At June 30, 2021, loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing totaled $4.500 million compared to $0 at December 31, 2020. At June 30, 2021, non-accrual loans totaled $2.345 million compared to $1.121 million at December 31, 2020. The total of Adversely Classified loans – Special Mention, Substandard and Substandard-Impaired at June 30, 2021 of $38.383 million is slightly elevated compared to December 31, 2020 of $36.810 million, but improved year over year from $43.131 million at June 30, 2020. The $14.869 million increase in Substandard loans at June 30, 2021 is from the reclassification of a borrowing relationship that was previously rated Special Mention. Despite a loans adverse classification, management maintains an active dialogue with all borrowers in order to maximize the opportunity for full collection of the balances owed to the Bank.
The Company assesses and manages credit risk on an ongoing basis through formal lending policies of the Bank, internal monitoring and formal credit reviews by an outside firm. The Company believes that the Bank's ability to identify and assess risk and return characteristics of the loan portfolio is critical for profitability and growth. The Company emphasizes credit quality in the loan approval process and engages in active credit administration and regular monitoring. Management has designed and implemented a comprehensive loan review and grading system that functions to monitor and assess the credit risk inherent in the loan portfolio. This system is incorporated in an incurred loss methodology used to determine an appropriate Allowance for Loan and Lease Loss ("ALLL") reserve for the Bank. As a result of this methodology, Management has increased its allowance for loan losses year over year. As of June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, the ratio of ALLL to total loans was 1.23% and 1.10%, respectively. Excluding PPP loans that carry an SBA guarantee, reserves have been increased from $9.424 million or 1.44% of gross core loans at June 30, 2020 to $11.124 million or 1.51% at June 30, 2021. As the trend of adversely classified loans has improved and the economic risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic have moderated, the Bank recorded a provision for loan losses for the second quarter of 2021 of $125 thousand compared to $700 thousand for the second quarter of 2020. The provision for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 was $500 thousand and $1.075 million, respectively. The loans downgraded to substandard did not have a material impact on the level of the ALLL.
Jack Smith, Executive Vice President & Chief Credit Officer stated, "In 2020, our loan teams were very proactive working with customers to modify loans with a variety of payment deferral arrangements that assisted businesses to navigate pandemic cash flow impacts. At the peak, there were $76 million in loan payment deferrals. During the first half of 2021, all borrowers have been able to return to original repayment terms. The Bank's loan portfolio is very sound, overall. Despite the reclassification that increased Substandard loans, Adversely Classified loans at June 30, 2021 declined to $38.383 million or 4.23% of gross loans outstanding from $43.131 million or 5.01% of gross loans outstanding at June 30, 2020. Along with very modest delinquencies and improving financial trends in many of the industries we are engaged in, the Bank is positioned for loan growth and support of the businesses and communities it serves."
Growth
Total assets for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 were $1.366 billion, which represents a year-over- year increase of $146.780 million, or 12.0%. Total loans were $903.661 million, which represents a year-over- year increase of $46.397 million, or 5.4%. The Bank's PPP loan balance as of the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $170.908 million, a decrease of $6.396 million from December 31, 2020 and a decrease of $37.700 million compared to June 30, 2020. The Bank's gross core loans increased by $61.823 million or 9.2% since year-end 2020. During the first six months of 2021, total deposits increased $127.870 million, or 11.8%, ending the quarter at $1.212 billion.
Growth in loans and deposits for the first six months was primarily due to the addition of 121 new relationships. Developing new banking relationships and enhancing the Bank's non-interest income remain a major focus of Valley Republic Bank.
Eugene Voiland, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said, "Our Bank and its employees continue to perform at a very high level. We are very vigilant as to the economic environment, low interest rates, potential inflationary pressures, COVID issues, and changing government policies. We believe we are well positioned to manage through these uncertainties."
Capital
The Company's total shareholders' equity at June 30, 2021 was $103.103 million. Total shareholders' equity increased by $16.074 million, or 18.5%, over the last 12 months. Book value per share for the same time period grew to $24.32, compared to $20.73 for the same period last year.
About Valley Republic Bancorp and Valley Republic Bank
Valley Republic Bancorp is a bank holding company formed in 2016. Valley Republic Bank, established in 2009, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Valley Republic Bancorp, headquartered in Bakersfield, California. The Bancorp is subject to the regulatory oversight of the Federal Reserve Bank, and the Bank is subject to the regulatory oversight of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation. Valley Republic Bank is an insured, state-chartered, non-member bank of the Federal Reserve System. Valley Republic Bank is a full-service, community bank with three full-service banking offices in Bakersfield, one full- service banking office in Delano, and a loan production office in Fresno. Valley Republic Bank emphasizes professional, high quality banking services provided to a wide range of businesses and professionals. The Bank also provides a full complement of banking services that are available to individuals and non-profit organizations.
Valley Republic Bancorp and Subsidiary
(Unaudited. Dollars in thousands, except per share data.)
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
June 30, 2020
ASSETS
Cash and Due From Banks
$ 22,162
$ 10,585
$ 15,020
Federal Funds Sold & Interest-Bearing Deposits in Banks
173,478
130,141
155,785
Total Cash and Equivalents
195,640
140,726
170,805
Debt Securities
234,157
212,317
160,447
Loans, Net of Deferred Fees and Costs
903,661
849,226
857,264
Allowance for Loan losses
(11,124)
(10,624)
(9,424)
Net Loans
892,537
838,602
847,840
Premises and Equipment
6,409
6,948
7,371
Bank Owned Life Insurance
13,401
13,264
12,839
Interest Receivable and Other Assets
24,104
24,153
20,166
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,366,248
$ 1,236,010
$ 1,219,468
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-Bearing
$ 412,145
$ 381,733
$ 404,944
Interest-Bearing
799,598
702,140
653,856
Total Deposits
1,211,743
1,083,873
1,058,800
PPPLF Borrowing
-
-
30,899
Short-Term FHLB Borrowing
-
5,000
10,000
Long-Term Debt
39,451
39,371
19,740
Accrued Interest Payable and Other Liabilities
11,951
12,652
13,000
Total Liabilities
1,263,145
1,140,896
-
1,132,439
Shareholders' Equity
Common Stock, no Par Value
48,967
48,530
47,144
Additional Paid-in Capital
970
808
710
Retained Earnings
50,404
42,143
36,551
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
2,762
3,633
2,624
Total Shareholders' Equity
103,103
95,114
87,029
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 1,366,248
$ 1,236,010
$ 1,219,468
Shares of Common Stock Outstanding at End of Period
4,239,279
4,217,267
4,198,100
Book Value per Share
$ 24.32
$ 22.55
$ 20.73
Valley Republic Bancorp and Subsidiary
(Unaudited. Dollars in thousands, except per share data.)
Quarters Ended June 30,
Year to Date Ended June 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
INTEREST INCOME
Loans (Including Fees and Costs)
$ 10,488
$ 7,882
$ 19,746
$ 15,267
Debt Securities, Available-for-Sale
970
768
1,937
1,773
Other
32
34
53
295
Total Interest Income
11,490
8,684
21,736
17,335
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
438
526
839
1,628
Other
588
319
1,176
622
Total Interest Expense
1,026
845
2,015
2,250
Net Interest Income
10,464
7,839
19,721
15,085
Provision For Loan Losses
125
700
500
1,075
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
10,339
7,139
19,221
14,010
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Service Charges and Fees on Deposits
237
156
428
311
Other Non-Interest Income
678
594
1,006
799
Gain (Loss) on Sale of Securities
-
1,088
-
1,088
Total Non-Interest Income
915
1,838
1,434
2,198
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and Employee Benefits
2,748
2,272
5,117
4,892
Occupancy & Equipment
466
475
952
944
Other
1,423
1,180
2,872
2,249
Total Non-Interest Expense
4,637
3,927
8,941
8,085
Income Before Taxes
6,617
5,050
11,714
8,123
Income Taxes
2,063
1,372
3,452
2,190
NET INCOME
$ 4,554
$ 3,678
$ 8,262
$ 5,933
Basic Earnings per Share
$ 1.08
$ 0.88
$ 1.96
$ 1.42
Diluted Earnings per Share
$ 1.07
$ 0.87
$ 1.94
$ 1.41
Weighted Average Shares
4,229,778
4,182,252
4,224,930
4,179,099
Weighted Average Diluted Shares
4,275,527
4,204,616
4,256,385
4,209,401
Average Assets
$ 1,359,817
$ 1,131,984
$ 1,316,764
$ 1,026,694
Average Equity
$ 98,658
$ 83,568
$ 97,354
$ 83,123
Company Website: https://www.valleyrepublic.bank/investor-relations
Forward Looking Statements
This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and Valley Republic Bancorp and Valley Republic Bank (together, the "Company") intend for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely.
Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this news release. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully execute its business plans and achieve its objectives; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally, in areas in which the Company conducts its operations; changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect the Company's operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies.
The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valley-republic-bancorp-reports-record-earnings-301338942.html
