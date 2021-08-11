SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valley Sleep Center, a leader in sleep health management services, recently welcomed Dr. Lulu Guo to its Scottsdale sleep center location.
"Having the opportunity to bring my knowledge and continue to expand on my skills at a leading clinic like Valley Sleep Center really excites me," said Guo. "I'm looking forward to bringing my expertise to help Scottsdale-area residents get a better night's rest."
Guo is a graduate of the Medical Scholars program at Michigan State University and was admitted into medical school at the age of seventeen, completing undergraduate studies in two years. Dr. Guo completed her Family Medicine training at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis and completed her Sleep Medicine Fellowship at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. She is also a graduate of the Andrew Weil Integrative Medicine fellowship from the University of Arizona. Like Valley Sleep Center, Guo is committed to a personalized approach to treating a patient's sleep concerns.
"Valley Sleep Center is thrilled to add Dr. Guo's experience and commitment to personalized treatment to our rapidly expanding practice," said Lauri Leadley, founder and president of Valley Sleep Center. "We believe that no two patients are the same when it comes to sleep, and it's refreshing to find doctors who align with our beliefs and care about proper patient care as much as we do. Dr. Guo is the perfect addition and we cannot wait for everyone to meet her."
Valley Sleep Center is devoted to serving Arizona residents as the leading independent diagnostic testing facility through providing the highest quality of patient care. With expertise in diagnosing and treating sleep disorders such as sleep apnea, snoring, narcolepsy, insomnia, and other sleep disturbances, Valley Sleep Center is the largest sleep health management provider in the Phoenix metro area. The practice will soon open its first Tucson location, expanding its footprint outside of the Valley for the first time.
For more information about Valley Sleep Center, please call 480-830-3900 or visit http://www.valleysleepcenter.com.
About Valley Sleep Center
Established in 2002 by Lauri and Glenn Leadley, Valley Sleep Center provides complete sleep health management including sleep studies, diagnosis, and treatment of sleep disorders. With six clinics in the Phoenix area including locations in Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Goodyear, Scottsdale, and Phoenix, Valley Sleep Center is accredited by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. For more information, visit valleysleepcenter.com.
Media Contact
Rachel Brockway, Serendipit Consulting, 602-561-1707, rbrockway@serendipitconsulting.com
SOURCE Valley Sleep Center