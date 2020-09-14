- Dynavax will provide CpG 1018 to produce up to 190 million doses over a five year period to support Valneva's contract with the U.K. government - Inactivated, adjuvanted SARS-COV-2 vaccine candidate scheduled to enter first clinical studies in December 2020 - Combines Valneva's proven approach with Dynavax's advanced CpG 1018 adjuvant