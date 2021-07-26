ARLINGTON, Va., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ValorTek, LLC, a Joint Venture between Blake Willson Group, LLC and Spry Methods, Inc, was awarded the General Services Administration (GSA)'s Streamlined Technology Acquisition Resource for Services (STARS) III Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC). The award is effective from July 2, 2021, through July 31, 2026.
GSA's 8(a) STARS III is a GWAC (multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (MA-IDIQ)) contract designed to provide federal agencies with innovative IT services-based solutions from award-winning small, disadvantaged prime contractors participating in the Small Business Administration's 8(a) Businesses Development program. The GWAC provides federal agencies with a streamlined acquisition process for IT solutions and has a $50 billion program ceiling.
"We are thrilled to be awarded this vehicle, which enables federal agencies to access 8(a) firms through an established contract vehicle instead of traditional open-market methods – saving time and taxpayer money," said RJ Blake, Chairman of ValorTek and CEO of Blake Willson Group.
The 10-year contract will build on the preceding STARS II by focusing more on emerging technologies and performance outside of the continental United States (OCONUS), GSA stated in a recent announcement. With a contract ceiling of $50 billion, STARS III is more than twice the size of STARS II, which has a $22 billion ceiling after the GSA recently raised it from $15 billion.
About ValorTek, LLC
ValorTek, LLC is an 8(a) and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) Joint Venture under the SBA-approved Mentor-Protégé Program between Blake Willson Group, LLC and Spry Methods, Inc. Combined certifications include CMMI level 3 DEV, CMMI Level 3 SVC, ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 20000:2018, ISO/IEC 27001:2018, CMMC Registered Provider Organization (RPO), and licensed CPA firm. Learn more about the joint venture by visiting http://valortekllc.com/
