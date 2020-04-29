LEAWOOD, Kan., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueHealth, LLC, a tech-enabled surgical platform company, is pleased to announce a new joint venture with New Jersey-based health system Capital Health. This strategic partnership will expand ValueHealth's market share dominance in the Mid-Atlantic region and position the company for further growth opportunities.
"This partnership helps solidify our efforts to provide full market coverage to the larger Philadelphia and New Jersey regions," said ValueHealth Chairman John R. Palumbo. "We look for partners who are aligned with our commitment to deliver value-based care with the country's highest clinical outcomes and unprecedented patient experience while lowering costs for employers and patients. Capital Health is a partner that is aligned clinically, economically, and strategically to serve its community."
"Board and executive teams are tasked with balancing competing capital priorities: inpatient, outpatient, infrastructure, revenue generation, and new markets core business," said Capital Health President and CEO Al Maghazehe, PhD, FACHE. "With this expansion, Capital Health's long-range planning and strategy to broaden our reach into surrounding markets, bringing total joint replacements and other high-acuity procedures to a state-of-the-art outpatient setting, will propel us forward as a health system of the future."
The new Bordentown surgery center will be designated through ValueHealth's nationally recognized Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™ program with an Advanced Total Joint Certification, meaning it will not only exceed national accrediting standards, but it will also meet ValueHealth's stricter clinical, quality, and financial measures. The 23,000 square foot ASC will deliver hyperspecialized, high-value surgical procedures, including total joint replacement, in a state-of-the-art facility featuring four operating rooms and six recovery StaySuites™ that use a proven recovery model to reduce risks for patient readmission and post-operative complications. ValueHealth's digital surgical platform, which includes patient steerage, payor bundles, and warranty contracts, will empower the facility to handle approximately 6,000 cases per year.
The facility will serve the needs of Capital Health and the surrounding community, including a growing network of over 400 employed physicians. The estimated occupancy date is Q1 2021.
"Health systems are faced with capacity challenges, especially during this current pandemic, driving uncertainty," said Palumbo. "Our industry will recover, and when we do, volumes will be significant. Having a clear, future-forward strategy to capture case volume and market growth to safe, high-tech facilities is now more important than ever. We are proud to bring this opportunity to the surrounding communities we serve."
About ValueHealth
ValueHealth has pioneered the ambulatory surgical space since 1997. Founded on the fundamentals of payment reform and consumerism, ValueHealth is a technology-enabled, data-driven healthcare services company with a surgical digital platform that accelerates the transition from fee-for-service to value-based surgical care while successfully positioning our provider partners to flourish in an emerging risk environment. Today, we operate in over 30 states and our nationally recognized Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™ are leaders in the transition to value-based care. We're passionate about putting our proven experience to work for you as a trusted partner to help you achieve market share dominance and the highest clinical and safety performance. Learn more at valuehealth.com.
About Capital Health
Capital Health is a leader in providing progressive, quality patient care with significant investments in exceptional physicians, nurses and staff, as well as advanced technology. Comprised of two hospitals, an outpatient facility, and various primary and specialty care practices, Capital Health is a dynamic health care resource accredited by DNV GL – Healthcare and a four-time recipient of Magnet® Recognition by the American Nurse Credentialing Center (ANCC).
