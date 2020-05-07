LEAWOOD, Kan., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueHealth, LLC, a nationally recognized, tech-enabled surgical platform company, is pleased to announce a new surgical joint venture with Doylestown Health, ranked among the best hospitals in the United States, the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and the Greater Philadelphia region. This strategic partnership will make it possible for Doylestown Health to grow to meet the expanding needs of the community and accelerate the delivery of value-based care in orthopedics, cardiovascular, and other specialties.
"Doylestown Health is one of the top community health systems in the country and its leadership is committed to bringing best-in-class care to the markets they serve," said ValueHealth Executive Chairman John R. Palumbo. "They are becoming the health system of the future, focused on reimagining surgical care and developing hyper-specialty facilities to achieve unprecedented patient outcomes with significant reduction in costs. Both organizations share a common purpose and values, and after extensive collaboration, have begun to execute on a common model and vision. As a result, we've put together a partnership to interact with consumers directly to deliver the next generation of healthcare."
The joint venture's first project is the development of Doylestown Surgery Center, a state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center, offering multi-specialty surgical procedures inclusive of those offered at Doylestown Hospital. With the ability to handle 4,000 cases per year, Doylestown Surgery Center will be one of the most comprehensive, full-service ASCs in the region. Powered by ValueHealth's payor-led, tech-enabled, data-driven digital surgical platform that includes patient steerage, payor bundles, and warranty contracts, the surgery center will feature four operating rooms and six recovery StaySuites™ that use a proven recovery model to reduce risks for patient readmission and post-operative complications. Doylestown Surgery Center will also be designated through ValueHealth's nationally recognized Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™ program with a Total Joint Replacement Certification, meaning it will not only exceed national accrediting standards, but it will also meet ValueHealth's stricter clinical, quality, and financial measures. Doylestown Surgery Center is slated to open in Q1 2021.
"Our commitment is to provide the highest quality and most cost-effective surgical care resulting in superior value for our patients," said Jim Brexler, President and CEO of Doylestown Health and Doylestown Hospital. "Our first emergency hospital opened in 1923, but our founders were working on improving the health of our community as early as the 1880's. We are deeply rooted in bringing value to the community, and ValueHealth is the trusted partner who will empower us to deliver next-generation surgical care. This is what 21st century healthcare delivery looks like. It's the surgical road forward to strategic growth."
About ValueHealth
ValueHealth has pioneered the ambulatory surgical space since 1997. Founded on the fundamentals of payment reform and consumerism, ValueHealth is a technology-enabled, data-driven healthcare services company with a surgical digital platform that accelerates the transition from fee-for-service to value-based surgical care while successfully positioning our provider partners to flourish in an emerging risk environment. Today, we operate in over 30 states and our nationally recognized Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™ are leaders in the transition to value-based care. We're passionate about putting our proven experience to work for you as a trusted partner to help you achieve market share dominance and the highest clinical and safety performance. Learn more at valuehealth.com.
About Doylestown Health
Doylestown Health is a comprehensive healthcare system of inpatient, outpatient and wellness education services connected to meet the health needs of all members of the local and regional community. Doylestown Hospital, the flagship to Doylestown Health has 239 beds and a medical staff of more than 435 physicians in over 50 specialties. For multiple years, Doylestown Hospital has been recognized for its delivery of high-quality care by U.S. News & World Report as among the top five percent of hospitals in Pennsylvania. An independent nonprofit health system, Doylestown Health is dedicated to providing innovative, patient-centered care for all ages. Learn more at doylestownhealth.org.
