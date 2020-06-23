LEAWOOD, Kan., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueHealth, LLC, a privately held, nationally trusted digital and surgical healthcare partner announces the opening of Physicians Care Surgery Center, a joint venture partnership with Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, Main Line Health and Jefferson Health and local physicians.
Eight years ago, Physicians Care Surgical Hospital opened in western Montgomery County. This new 27,000 sq ft outpatient surgery center is located on the campus of the hospital. The surgery center offers multi-specialty outpatient surgery including a state-of-the-art hyper-specialty total joint platform to serve the Delaware Valley community. Stay suites that offer an extended stay opportunity for orthopaedic patients will be located in the same building as the ASC. This Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE) Certified facility is one of six facilities that ValueHealth, Rothman Orthopaedics, and Health System Partners are developing in the Greater Philadelphia area.
"With this strategic partnership expansion, adding an ambulatory surgery center to the campus allows the Physicians Care teams to perform total joint replacements and other high acuity procedures meeting the needs of their patients conveniently and affordably, becoming the new model for a thriving health system of the future," said John Palumbo, ValueHealth Executive Chairman. "ValueHealth has a longstanding relationship with Rothman Orthopaedics, Main Line Health and Jefferson Health and this expanded partnership is a result of our proven success together."
The addition of the surgery center to the campus will free up capacity at Physicians Care Hospital by shifting appropriate outpatient procedures to the new surgery center said Mike West, CEO of Rothman Orthopaedics. "The ASC will continue to move our organization forward into the future with the highest quality clinical outcomes in a safe, convenient and lower cost surgical setting. We are proud to bring this opportunity to our community and the patients we serve."
About ValueHealth
Founded on the fundamentals of payment reform and consumerism, ValueHealth is a technology enabled, data-driven healthcare services company with a surgical digital platform that accelerates transition from fee-for-service to value-based surgical care while successfully positioning our provider partners to flourish in an emerging risk environment. ValueHealth's platform affiliates NueHealth, Muve Health, Healthcare Re, Benefit Management, and BridgedCare uniquely position ValueHealth to deliver high value surgical care for payors, providers, and patients. Learn more at valuehealth.com.
About Rothman Orthopaedics
Rothman Orthopaedic Institute is a world-leader in the field of orthopaedics providing communities in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York with high-quality, compassionate and affordable musculoskeletal care that is grounded in evidence-based medicine—the results of which will exceed expectations.
Rothman Orthopaedic Institute orthopaedists treat patients at nearly 40 office locations, two of which include orthopaedic urgent care clinics. Rothman also has surgical privileges at 58 facilities across the tristate region. With experts in nine orthopaedic sub-specialties including spine, hip and knee, foot and ankle, shoulder and elbow, hand and wrist, sports medicine, physical medicine and rehabilitation, orthopaedic oncology and trauma, Rothman Orthopaedic Institute is recognized for excellence in clinical treatment methods, research, education and technology.
Consistently recognized as national and regional "Top Docs," Rothman Orthopaedic Institute is proud to be the official team physicians for the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, 76ers, the iconic Radio City Rockettes, The Big East Conference, as well as over 40 college and high school teams.
For more information about Rothman Orthopaedic Institute please call 1-800-321-9999 or visit www.RothmanOrtho.com.
About Main Line Health
Founded in 1985, Main Line Health is a not-for-profit health system serving portions of Philadelphia and its western suburbs. Main Line Health's commitment—to deliver advanced medicine to treat and cure disease while also playing an important role in prevention and disease management as well as training physicians and other health care providers—reflects our intent to keep our community and ourselves well ahead. A team of more than 10,000 employees and 2,000 physicians care for patients throughout the Main Line Health system. For more information visit www.mainlinehealth.org
About Jefferson Health
Jefferson Health, home of Sidney Kimmel Medical College, is reimagining health care in the greater Philadelphia region and southern New Jersey. Jefferson's dedicated team of doctors, nurses, health professionals and staff provides a range of primary to highly-specialized care through 14 hospitals (seven are Magnet®-designated by the ANCC for nursing excellence), more than 40 outpatient and urgent care locations, the NCI-designated Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, Magee Rehabilitation and the JeffConnect® telemedicine program. For 2019-2020, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals is ranked among the nation's best hospitals in eight specialities by U.S. News & World Report. Jefferson Health's mission is to improve the lives of patients in the communities it is privileged to serve through safe, effective, equitable, compassionate care.
