HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueLink Software, the industry-leading valuation technology provider, has announced it has partnered with Accurate Group, a leading provider of appraisal, title data, analytics, and digital closing solutions, to deliver Accurate Group's desktop and hybrid products, including their acclaimed ValueNet™ suite, to its customers.
With the prevailing economic environment and all-time low-interest rates, the demand for innovative valuation solutions has skyrocketed. Through this integration, both ValueLink and Accurate Group hope to create a seamless experience for their customers enabling them to deliver reliable, fast, and cost-effective valuations while helping lenders mitigate risks.
Farrukh Omar, COO at ValueLink Software, emphasized the importance of cost-effective alternative to traditional valuation solutions at a time when loan originations are increasing rapidly during COVID-19 pandemic.
"Lenders and AMCs are increasingly looking at technology to facilitate speed and have the best products available to assist with lending decisions," he said. "ValueLink Software's partnership with Accurate Group will make a wide spectrum of valuation solutions available to our clients that will help them take advantage of options other than traditional appraisals."
"With more than 2 million desktop appraisals completed and over 20 years of experience, Accurate Group is the undisputed leader in desktop appraisal technology," said Steve Baczkowski, COO for Accurate Group. "Our ValueNet suite delivers the best combination of speed, cost and accuracy and by partnering with ValueLink, our combined approach will improve the quality of property valuations and the lender experience."
Given the expertise, ValueLink Software brings from the mortgage industry and Accurate Group's proven proficiency in title data and analytics, the alliance also unlocks the potential for ValueLink to expand its set of offerings to its clients and for Accurate Group, greater flexibility, and configurability for its clients.
About ValueLink
ValueLink Software provides the industry-leading valuation management technology for Lenders, AMCs, and Appraisers to easily manage and track orders in real-time while ensuring regulatory compliance.
Utilizing a combination of automation, AI, powerful functionality, and mobile technology, ValueLink Software is dedicated to making the appraisal process simple and efficient for the mortgage industry. Visit https://valuelinksoftware.com
About Accurate Group
Accurate Group is a real estate technology and services leader delivering technology-driven property appraisal, title data, analytics and digital closing solutions to banks, credit unions, servicers, non-banks and capital market firms. By combining modern process automation, accurate data and innovative SaaS and mobile technologies, Accurate Group provides its clients with the best combination of speed, quality, regulatory compliance and price. With Accurate Group, the real estate finance community and consumers benefit from market-leading solutions that enable modern digital frameworks, improve accuracy, lower costs and improve compliance across all types of real estate loans, mortgage-related assets and real estate portfolios. Visit www.accurategroup.com.
Naima Shabab
