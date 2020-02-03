- Reported net income of $73 million and earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.39 - Adjusted EPS grew 30% to $0.35, while adjusted EBITDA grew 19% to $120 million driven by a strong contribution from Core North America - Sales grew 9% to $607 million, while lubricant volume grew 3% to 43.4 million gallons - Quick Lubes system-wide same-store sales (SSS) grew 8.3%