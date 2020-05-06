- Reported net income of $63 million and earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.33 were flat - Adjusted EPS increased 11% to $0.39, while adjusted EBITDA increased 10% to $134 million, including impacts from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) - Sales declined 2% to $578 million, while lubricant volume declined 6% to 41.7 million gallons - Quick Lubes system-wide same-store sales (SSS) grew 0.7% - Cash and cash equivalents on hand were approximately $775 million as of April 30, 2020