WOODBURY, N.Y., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, July 10, Impactful Investment Firm Vanderbilt Financial Group will be the first business to install a Sanitizing Station™ by Long Island-based company National Safety Health & Compliance Commission. This innovative walk-through misting station is aimed at combating the spread of COVID-19 while at the same time providing a safe, effective, all-natural solution and is set to be the industry standard for returning to offices, schools and stadiums during the time of coronavirus.
"Keeping our Financial Advisors, staff, and clients healthy is paramount. The Sanitizing Station™ aligns with our sustainability mission by using an all-natural, non-toxic solution to give our community the confidence to come back to work. During this time of uncertainty in the World, this is just one of the steps we've taken to ensure the safety and mental well-being of our team," says Heidi Distante, Chief Executive Officer of Vanderbilt Financial Group.
HOW IT WORKS: The Sanitizing Station™ is a sturdily constructed booth which provides a number of top-of-the-line features. When an individual enters the station, a motion detection sensor is triggered, activating the thermal temperature sensor for a contactless fever check. As a preliminary safety precaution, any employee or client who registers with a fever while using the Sanitizing Station™ will be denied entrance to safeguard other occupants in the building. Non-feverish individuals will continue on in the sanitizing process – moving from hand-sanitizing through to an exterior sanitizing mist to ensure overall disinfection. The mist is an all-natural, non-toxic, FDA approved solution which kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses.
"We're proud that Vanderbilt will be the first business installing a Sanitizing Station™. Our companies are aligned through the impactful vision of keeping employees and clients safe. Together we take a progressive step forward in creating the new standard during these unprecedented times," stated John Berlingieri, President of National Safety Health & Compliance Commission.
About Vanderbilt Financial Group:
Vanderbilt Financial Group is an investment firm disrupting traditional finance by focusing on socially and environmentally responsible, ethical, and impactful investments. Vanderbilt is known as "The Sustainable Wealth Management Firm" for their commitment to providing financial advisors and their clients with access to values-aligned investments. Headquartered in a LEED-certified Platinum building, Vanderbilt's commitment to changing the world begins at home in their office and within their culture. Under the leadership of the impactful husband and wife team, Steve and Heidi Distante, Vanderbilt's culture has garnered awards such as being named one of the Best Places to Work on Long Island for 2018 and 2019. For more information, visit www.joinvanderbilt.com.
