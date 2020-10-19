Varian Announces Presence at American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting Highlighting Advancements in Intelligent Cancer Care(TM)

- Five Oral Presentations, Ten Digital Posters Highlight Varian Products and Innovation - Ethos® Data Presented in Five Types of Cancer, Demonstrating Benefits of Adaptive Therapy - First Data from Newly-Formed AI-Driven Adaptive Intelligence Consortium Presented