New features include podcast interviews with CEOs of exciting VC-backed startups, as well as Venture Capitalists.
VC News Daily's first podcasts are interviews with Mike Nugent, a Managing Director with FinTech investor Vestigo Ventures https://www.vestigoventures.com/; and John Honchariw, CEO of dog training startup Companion https://joincompanion.com/.
Both podcasts are available at Spotify (and other listening platforms): https://open.spotify.com/show/7M4qnyrHjfWfJLB6sSRSDI
Nugent, a Boston-based VC, discusses VC-investing during COVID; Vestigo's portfolio companies; and tackles current "hot-button" topics such as GameStop, RobinHood, Cryptocurrency, and SPACs.
Honchariw, whose San Francisco-based startup Companion just raised $8 million in seed funding, explains how dogs learn and earn treats interacting with the company's artificial intelligence-powered device.
"We're very excited to launch fresh, original content on VC News Daily," stated publisher Mike Stern. "We plan to create a library of interviews with startup CEOs, Venture Capitalists, and other movers and shakers at the intersection of business, technology, and capital."
Additionally, users can find VC News Daily's exclusive features such as its annual list of the most prominent Celebrity VCs: https://vcnewsdaily.com/Celebrity_VCs.php
And the Wealthiest Venture Capitalists: https://vcnewsdaily.com/Wealthiest_VCs.php
About VC News Daily:
VC News Daily https://vcnewsdaily.com/, a web site developed by Database Publisher Massinvestor https://massinvestor.com/, publishes a free daily digest of Venture Capital financings. Launched in 2011, VC News Daily offers a searchable database of nearly 10,000 venture capital-backed startups.
