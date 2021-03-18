BOSTON, Mar. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VC News Daily, the free daily digest of Venture Capital financings, is excited to announce the launch of exclusive, original content on its website: https://vcnewsdaily.com/

New features include podcast interviews with CEOs of exciting VC-backed startups, as well as Venture Capitalists.

VC News Daily's first podcasts are interviews with Mike Nugent, a Managing Director with FinTech investor Vestigo Ventures https://www.vestigoventures.com/; and John Honchariw, CEO of dog training startup Companion https://joincompanion.com/.

Both podcasts are available at Spotify (and other listening platforms): https://open.spotify.com/show/7M4qnyrHjfWfJLB6sSRSDI

Nugent, a Boston-based VC, discusses VC-investing during COVID; Vestigo's portfolio companies; and tackles current "hot-button" topics such as GameStop, RobinHood, Cryptocurrency, and SPACs.

Honchariw, whose San Francisco-based startup Companion just raised $8 million in seed funding, explains how dogs learn and earn treats interacting with the company's artificial intelligence-powered device.

"We're very excited to launch fresh, original content on VC News Daily," stated publisher Mike Stern. "We plan to create a library of interviews with startup CEOs, Venture Capitalists, and other movers and shakers at the intersection of business, technology, and capital."

Additionally, users can find VC News Daily's exclusive features such as its annual list of the most prominent Celebrity VCs: https://vcnewsdaily.com/Celebrity_VCs.php

And the Wealthiest Venture Capitalists: https://vcnewsdaily.com/Wealthiest_VCs.php

About VC News Daily:

VC News Daily https://vcnewsdaily.com/, a web site developed by Database Publisher Massinvestor https://massinvestor.com/, publishes a free daily digest of Venture Capital financings. Launched in 2011, VC News Daily offers a searchable database of nearly 10,000 venture capital-backed startups.

Media Contact

Michael Stern, Massinvestor, +1 617-620-4606, info@massinvestor.com

 

SOURCE VC News Daily

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.