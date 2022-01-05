NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier international due diligence and background investigations firm Vcheck Global announced today its appointment of Katy Thomas as Chief Information Officer and Alex Sorin as Vice President of Global Diligence Markets.
"Vcheck Global has been in a sustained period of incredible growth, having demonstrated our dedication to consistently high-quality research, on-time delivery, and turnaround times that meet the needs of clients with increasingly tight deadlines," said Julie Peck, CEO of Vcheck Global. "Our deep level of engagement with our clients has given us not just the opportunity to serve them better than anyone else in this industry, but also the chance to gain unique insights into what can and should come next in this industry as the global risk environment evolves at record pace. We're thrilled to have talent with as much seasoned experience and passion for innovation as Katy and Alex in these key roles."
As CIO, Thomas is responsible for creating Vcheck Global's technology backbone and building a top-notch team to bring the company's tech and information strategies to life and to deploy an important component of the new investment capital coming from the company's new growth equity partner, Sunstone Partners. Thomas brings more than 25 years of experience in technology to her role at Vcheck Global, having driven digital transformation in startups, mid-stage growth businesses, and Fortune 500 companies.
"I am excited by the challenge to build something great at Vcheck Global and the opportunity to collaborate with such esteemed talent," Thomas said. "It is my goal to create a working environment that leverages technology to elevate our employees, create more value for our customers, and drive sustainable high growth-while having fun in the process."
Prior to joining Vcheck Global, Thomas led enterprise-wide initiatives to modernize legacy systems that resulted in operational efficiency and insights to help drive business forward, and also led a cutting-edge initiative to modernize a major investment bank's institutional trading platform from a legacy-based solution to a web-based architecture. She earned her bachelor's degree studying economics and computer information systems at James Madison University.
Alex Sorin, formerly a founding leader in Vcheck Global's Human Source Intelligence division, has been appointed to a new role as Vice President of Global Diligence Markets to drive long-term product and market strategy for the company's business and delivering new and evolving ways to help corporations, financial institutions, commercial lenders, law firms and investors navigate risk and uncertainty in an evolving-and increasingly global-business risk environment.
"I'm excited and proud to be returning to Vcheck as the company enters this next phase of growth," Sorin said. "Our clients around the world are faced with evolving risk and compliance challenges that must be addressed proactively and systematically using a risk-based approach. Whether it's shoring up your supply chain integrity during a global pandemic, diversifying your global footprint due to geopolitical conflict, or confidently investing in emerging markets and sectors, Vcheck has become a trusted partner to financial institutions and corporations because we have the global expertise to deliver results and a commitment to listen to our clients' needs and challenges."
Sorin is an industry veteran who has served in senior leadership roles at some of the biggest due diligence and corporate security firms in the world and began his career in due diligence as a Middle East focused investigator. He holds a master's degree in Islamic and Middle Eastern Studies from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem's Rothberg International School and a bachelor's degree in Near Eastern Studies from the University of Arizona.
These executive appointments add meaningful subject and functional expertise to areas that will continue drive Vcheck Global's market leadership and to accelerate innovative technology and development of game-changing enhanced due diligence, third party risk management, and background investigation solutions.
About Vcheck Global
As a leading provider of due diligence background investigations, Vcheck Global protects the reputations and investments of companies around the world. Named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America three years in a row, Vcheck Global and its growing team of accomplished investigators, subject-matter experts, in-house linguists, and client relationship associates can accommodate a variety of client needs and priorities with easily customized scopes and international service coverage. For more information, visit https://vcheckglobal.com.
