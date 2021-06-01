BOWLING GREEN, Ky., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vecteezy, one of the leading marketplaces for free vectors, stock photos, and stock videos, has named Sara Riazi as Director of Product Management. Riazi, who joined the company three years ago, holds more than a decade of experience in the tech industry, including roles with startups ranging from Ed Tech to Green Tech. Most recently, she has served as Vecteezy's Engineering Manager, overseeing 15 team members.
During her time with the company, Riazi has worked closely with CTO Adam Gamble to organize the engineering team and optimize the development process. In her new role as Director of Product, she will be working with Founder and CEO Shawn Rubel to establish a new structure where product and engineering are tightly integrated.
"Sara's unique talents, skillset, and many years of experience make her the perfect fit to lead product at Vecteezy," said Rubel. "I'm excited for her to take this role — she's been a standout since she first joined our team. From developing a deep understanding of our product to learning how our customers interact with it, she's dedicated to making an impact. We're thrilled to have Sara behind the wheel, helping us make a truly spectacular product experience for our users."
Riazi is helping to grow and strengthen the team with strategic hires and the development of multidisciplinary pods or feature teams. These teams will be focused on building and releasing features to solve user needs and drive business growth.
Speaking on the immediate priorities of her new role, Riazi said, "This quarter, I am leading an effort across the Product and Engineering teams to revamp our product development process. We are implementing a new framework to remain a nimble organization as we grow and scale our teams. Having largely outgrown our existing process, we are putting in place a new one optimized for both communication across large teams, and speed in delivery - setting ourselves up to act fast and respond to user needs in an evolving market."
Rubel notes, "Sara is, first and foremost, an excellent leader. She's a big picture thinker, and her attention to detail in everything she touches will be pivotal in taking our product experience to the next level."
