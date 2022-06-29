Vector Solutions through joint venture, has been awarded Air Combat Command's (ACC) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Squadron Operations Center Enterprise (RPA SOC-E) Multiple Award Contract and will now compete for RPA SOC-E task orders until May 2030 with a maximum ceiling of $785 million
GLENDALE, Ariz., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vector Innovative Solutions (VIS), a Vector Solutions, Inc Joint Venture, has been awarded Air Combat Command's (ACC) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Squadron Operations Center Enterprise (RPA SOC-E) Multiple Award Contract. Vector will now compete for RPASOC-E task orders until May 2030. The indefinite delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract has a maximum ceiling of $785 million.
"This award reflects Vector's commitment to deliver global solutions through innovation and is reflective of our dedication to providing technology-focused, mission-driven outcomes. The results of this effort are a testament to our incredible team and our People First culture," said Luke Layman, CEO of Vector Solutions.
In support of the RPA SOC-E mission, Vector will sustain world-wide mission systems, conduct operations and maintenance of equipment designs and development systems in support of combat air patrols managed by ACC, Air Force Special Operations Command, the Air National Guard, and the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Warner Robbins.
Vector Solutions, Inc. is an Aerospace & Defense company, specializing in high technology integration and robust mission support. Vector is a trusted international provider of dynamic solutions to global defense, security, and intelligence customers. The Vector Advantage leverages Agile and Responsive solutions with emerging technology to meet complex organizational needs.
Vector currently supports aviation and intelligence operations for elements of United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM) including Marine Special Operations Command (MARSOC) and Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) to sustain and advance Command, Control, Communication, and Computers (C4) as well as Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) mission capabilities.
