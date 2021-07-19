COLUMBIA, Md., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, global design and BIM software provider, Vectorworks, Inc. announces its official membership in the Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC), a global resource for geospatial information and standards. As a technical member, Vectorworks will offer its experience and expertise in connecting BIM and GIS workflows to the OGC.
"Joining the OGC is a milestone that not only shows our commitment to standards for BIM and location data, but also demonstrates how we're continually progressing to advocate for the needs and standards of the AEC and landscape industries," said Vectorworks CEO Dr. Biplab Sarkar. "Together with the 500-plus businesses and organizations this partnership brings, we look forward to discussions with innovative thought leaders on emerging tech trends, open geospatial standards and the future of BIM and GIS that will define solidified and streamlined principles for the industries."
Through their member-driven consensus process, OGC serves as the leading authority on geospatial standards, ensuring that location information is findable, accessible, integrable and reusable. Vectorworks global architecture, landscape architecture and planning customer-base, along with the use of geospatial data across BIM and BIM for landscape workflows, are leading priorities for the company. As such, together with the OGC, Vectorworks will participate in discussions that ensure interoperability of geospatial data within design and BIM projects.
"I'm happy to welcome Vectorworks to our collective global, problem-solving community of geospatial experts and users that is the OGC," said OGC CEO Dr. Nadine Alameh. "A key part of the mainstreaming of geospatial is the integration of information between the AEC and geospatial information environments in the architecture and landscape architecture industries. Vectorworks' commitment to such integration across BIM workflows based on international open standards and best practices cannot be timelier and more impactful to the Consortium and the community overall."
