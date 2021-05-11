Vectrus Logo.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) announced first quarter 2021 financial results.

"Vectrus reported strong first quarter results driven by the continued momentum in the execution of our strategy," said Chuck Prow, Chief Executive Officer of Vectrus.

"During the quarter, revenue grew 23% year-over-year, with organic growth of 4%," said Prow. "Revenue growth was driven by our recent acquisitions, continued phase-in of LOGCAP V, as well as the progress made in executing growth in our core programs.  Additionally, adjusted EBITDA margin increased 60 basis points year-over-year."

"Our growth-related activities and efforts to make Vectrus the premier converged infrastructure company continue to experience positive momentum," said Prow.  "During the quarter Vectrus was awarded the CBRN integrated defense prime OTA contract, which was based on our well-known capabilities in sensor integration, Internet of Things, and perimeter security solutions. The award is valued at $19 million over two years and extends Vectrus' IoT, machine learning and data analytics offerings. This effort is co-sponsored between the DoD and Department of Homeland Security and provides sensor integration as well as data integration and analysis related to threat detection domestically. This program brings our digitally integrated solutions, that were originally deployed overseas, to the U.S. to support protection of the Homeland. We are pleased to have been selected for such an important mission and look forward to the opportunity to bring our unique and differentiated solutions utilized by the DoD to a new client and market. This work is illustrative of how Vectrus is building capabilities and inserting technology to deliver a more integrated and comprehensive suite of solutions in support of the converged infrastructure market."

Prow continued, "We are also continuing to execute our IDIQ portfolio by leveraging our converged solutions, geographic footprint, and ability to provide complex mission-critical IT services. During the quarter, we won a $22 million five-year task order under the Army's ITES-3S IDIQ to provide enterprise IT services to the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers across Europe. This is an important win for Vectrus which leverages the more than 30 years of experience we have in providing a full range of operations and maintenance, IT support and supply services with our Army OPMAS-E contract in Europe. This task order provides Vectrus with an opportunity to grow its' presence in support of the 37,000 U.S. Army Corp of Engineers civilians and soldiers that are delivering vital engineering services in over 130 countries worldwide."

"Last quarter we completed two strategic acquisitions that added key clients, capabilities, and accelerated our converged infrastructure strategy," said Prow. "The integration of these acquisitions is well underway and on track with our plan. We remain excited about the talent, combined capabilities, and opportunities for accelerated growth."

"Regarding LOGCAP V, we continue to phase-in and anticipate being at full operational capability in Iraq by June," said Prow. "In terms of INDOPACOM, the phase-in process remains elongated due to base access restrictions associated with COVID-19; but we continue to anticipate phase-in later this year with full operational capability in early 2022."

First Quarter 2021 Results

First quarter 2021 revenue of $434.0 million was up $82.3 million dollars year on year or 23.4% as compared to the same period last year.  Revenue grew by $68.9 million year on year as a result of the companies' two acquisitions on December 31, 2020 and grew $13.4 million organically. 

Operating income was $16.5 million or 3.8% margin in the first quarter of 2021.  Adjusted operating income1 was $19.1 million or 4.4% margin.

EBITDA1 was $20.5 million or 4.7% margin and Adjusted EBITDA1 was $20.7 million or 4.8% margin for the first quarter of 2021. Margin improved by 60 basis points for both EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA due to the company's two acquisitions and improved operating performance.

Fully diluted EPS for the first quarter of 2021 was $1.02 as compared to $0.74 cents in the same period last year. Adjusted diluted EPS1, which adds back amortization of acquired intangible assets, was $1.20 for the quarter, as compared to $0.82 cents in the prior year.  The improvement in EPS is due to the company's two acquisitions, improved operating performance, and lower tax expense.

"Our first quarter results demonstrate that our strategic execution is resulting in a more capable and diverse company," said Susan Lynch, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "For example, our revenue with the Navy now comprises 13% of total revenue compared to 4% during the same time last year. Our geographic and contract mix have also diversified."

Lynch continued, "We are very pleased with our first quarter operating performance, the contributions from our recent December 31, 2020 acquisitions, and our overall progress in becoming a higher value, growth-oriented platform. We expect to continue to derive synergies from our acquisitions on both the top and bottom line while achieving greater operational efficiencies from our new ERP systems."   

Cash used in operating activities through April 2, 2021 was $21.7 million and was a result of timing and the strong cash performance in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net debt at April 2, 2021 was $138.7 million, up $100.9 million from April 3, 2020 due to the acquisitions of Zenetex and HHB on December 31, 2020. Total debt at April 2, 2021 was $177.0 million, down $7 million from $184.0 million at April 3, 2020. Cash at quarter-end was $38.3 million. Total consolidated indebtedness to consolidated EBITDA1 (total leverage ratio) was 2.0x.

Total backlog as of April 2, 2021 was $4.5 billion and funded backlog was $0.9 billion. The trailing twelve-month book-to-bill was 0.8x as of April 2, 2021. 

Increasing 2021 Guidance Mid-Point

Lynch continued, "In light of our strong first quarter performance we are increasing the low-end of the guidance range." Guidance for 2021 is as follows:

$ millions, except for EBITDA margins and per share amounts

Previous 2021 Guidance

Updated 2021 Guidance

Updated

2021

Mid-Point

Revenue

$1,645

to

$1,715

$1,680

to

$1,715

$1,698

Adjusted EBITDA Margin1

4.6%

to

5.0%

4.8%

to

5.0%

4.9%

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share1

$4.25

to

$4.85

$4.55

to

$4.85

$4.70

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$55.0

to

$65.0

$58.0

to

$65.0

$61.5

Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested here, including those factors set forth in the Safe Harbor Statement below. 

First Quarter 2021 Conference Call

About Vectrus

Vectrus is a leading provider of global service solutions with a history in the services market that dates back more than 70 years. The company provides facility and base operations; supply chain and logistics services; information technology mission support; and engineering and digital integration services primarily to U.S. government customers around the world. Vectrus is differentiated by operational excellence, superior program performance, a history of long-term customer relationships and a strong commitment to its clients' mission success. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 9,200 employees spanning 206 locations in 27 countries. In 2020, Vectrus generated sales of $1.4 billion. To learn about career opportunities at Vectrus, visit www.vectrus.com/careers. For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.com or connect with Vectrus on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"): Certain material presented herein includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Act. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all of the statements and items listed in the table in "2021 Guidance" above and other assumptions contained therein for purposes of such guidance, other statements about our 2021 performance outlook, five-year growth plan, revenue, DSO, contract opportunities, the potential impact of COVID-19, and any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Whenever used, words such as "may," "are considering," "will," "likely," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "target," "could," "potential," "continue," "goal" or similar terminology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of our management based on information currently available to management.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside our management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion  of some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from such forward-looking statements, see the risks and other factors detailed from time to time our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Vectrus

Mike Smith, CFA

719-637-5773

mike.smith@vectrus.com

 

VECTRUS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)







Three Months Ended







April 2,



April 3,



(In thousands, except per share data)



2021



2020



Revenue



$

434,004





$

351,734



Cost of revenue





393,648







319,693



Selling, general, and administrative expenses





23,823







19,558



Operating income





16,533







12,483



Interest expense, net





(1,932)







(1,703)



Income from operations before income taxes





14,601







10,780



Income tax expense





2,553







2,112



Net income



$

12,048





$

8,668















Earnings per share











Basic



$

1.03





$

0.75



Diluted



$

1.02





$

0.74



Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic





11,648







11,545



Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted





11,827







11,745































































 

VECTRUS, INC. 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)







April 2,



December 31,

(In thousands, except share information)



2021



2020

Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents



$

38,347





$

66,949



Restricted cash



1,778





1,778



Receivables



359,182





314,959



Other current assets



27,319





24,702



Total current assets



426,626





408,388



Property, plant, and equipment, net



21,410





22,573



Goodwill



315,401





339,702



Intangible assets, net



71,254





48,105



Right-of-use assets



20,802





18,718



Other non-current assets



6,839





6,325



Total non-current assets



435,706





435,423



Total Assets



$

862,332





$

843,811



Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable



$

197,447





$

159,586



Compensation and other employee benefits



56,349





79,568



Short-term debt



9,200





8,600



Other accrued liabilities



41,249





40,657



Total current liabilities



304,245





288,411



Long-term debt, net



166,383





168,751



Deferred tax liability



41,999





39,386



Other non-current liabilities



35,239





42,325



Total non-current liabilities



243,621





250,462



Total liabilities



547,866





538,873



Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)









Shareholders' Equity









Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares

authorized; No shares issued and outstanding









Common stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares

authorized; 11,700,232 and 11,624,717 shares issued and

outstanding as of April 2, 2021 and December 31, 2020,

respectively                                      



117





116



Additional paid in capital



82,735





82,823



Retained earnings



234,074





222,026



Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(2,460)





(27)



Total shareholders' equity



314,466





304,938



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$

862,332





$

843,811



 

VECTRUS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)







Three Months Ended





April 2,



April 3,

(In thousands)



2021



2020

Operating activities









Net income



$

12,048





$

8,668



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation expense



1,548





996



Amortization of intangible assets



2,450





1,015



Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment



43







Stock-based compensation



2,622





2,367



Amortization of debt issuance costs



232





99



Changes in assets and liabilities:









Receivables



(46,544)





3,942



Other assets



(3,785)





(5,715)



Accounts payable



42,054





(162)



Deferred taxes



2,716





(1,522)



Compensation and other employee benefits



(22,818)





(9,733)



Other liabilities



(12,295)





1,182



Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(21,729)





1,137



Investing activities









Purchases of capital assets



(2,611)





(917)



Net cash (used in) investing activities



(2,611)





(917)



Financing activities









Repayments of long-term debt



(2,000)





(1,500)



Proceeds from revolver



110,000





144,000



Repayments of revolver



(110,000)





(29,000)



Proceeds from exercise of stock options



113





1



Payments of employee withholding taxes on share-based compensation



(2,184)





(1,787)



Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(4,071)





111,714



Exchange rate effect on cash



(191)





(1,080)



Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(28,602)





110,854



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash-beginning of year



68,727





35,318



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash-end of period



$

40,125





$

146,172













Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:









Interest paid



$

1,371





$

1,469



Income taxes (refunded) paid



$

(97)





$

36



Purchase of capital assets on account



$

(132)





$

(606)



Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Measures

The primary financial performance measures we use to manage our business and monitor results of operations are revenue trends and operating income trends. Management believes that these financial performance measures are the primary drivers for our earnings and net cash from operating activities. Management evaluates its contracts and business performance by focusing on revenue, operating income and operating margin. Operating income represents revenue less both cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. Cost of revenue consists of labor, subcontracting costs, materials, and an allocation of indirect costs, which includes service center transaction costs. SG&A expenses consist of indirect labor costs (including wages and salaries for executives and administrative personnel), bid and proposal expenses and other general and administrative expenses not allocated to cost of revenue. We define operating margin as operating income divided by revenue.

We manage the nature and amount of costs at the program level, which forms the basis for estimating our total costs and profitability. This is consistent with our approach for managing our business, which begins with management's assessing the bidding opportunity for each contract and then managing contract profitability throughout the performance period.

In addition to the key performance measures discussed above, we consider adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, and organic revenue to be useful to management and investors in evaluating our operating performance, and to provide a tool for evaluating our ongoing operations. This information can assist investors in assessing our financial performance and measures our ability to generate capital for deployment among competing strategic alternatives and initiatives. We provide this information to our investors in our earnings releases, presentations and other disclosures.

Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, and organic revenue, however, are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for operating income, operating margin, net income and diluted earnings per share as determined in accordance with GAAP.  Definitions and reconciliations of these items are provided below.

  • Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A transaction and LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs, and amortization of acquired intangible assets that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.
  • Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income divided by revenue.
  • Adjusted net income is defined as net income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A transaction and LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs, and amortization of acquired intangible assets that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.
  • EBITDA is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A transaction and LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.
  • EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by revenue.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.
  • Organic revenue is defined as revenue, adjusted to exclude revenue from acquired companies.

 

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted

Diluted Earnings Per Share

(Non-GAAP Measures)





















($ in thousands, except per share data)



Three

Months

Ended April

2, 2021 As

Reported



M&A

Related

Costs



LOGCAP V

Pre-

Operational

Legal Costs



Amortization

of Acquired

Intangible

Assets



Three

Months

Ended April

2, 2021 As

Reported -

Adjusted























Revenue



$

434,004





$





$





$





$

433,004



Growth



23.4

%















23.4

%

Operating income



16,533









157





2,450





19,140



Operating margin



3.8

%















4.4

%























Interest expense, net



(1,932)

















(1,932)

























Income from operations before income taxes



$

14,601





$





$

157





$

2,450





$

17,208

























Income tax expense



2,553









27





428





3,008



Income tax rate



17.5

%















17.5

%























Net income



$

12,048





$





$

130





$

2,022





$

14,200

























Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted



11,827

















11,827

























Diluted earnings per share



$

1.02





$





$

0.01





$

0.17





$

1.20

























EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)





















($ in thousands)



Three

Months

Ended April

2, 2021 As

Reported



M&A

Related

Costs



LOGCAP V

Pre-

Operational

Legal Costs



Amortization

of Acquired

Intangible

Assets



Three

Months

Ended April

2, 2021 As

Reported -

Adjusted

Operating Income



$

16,533





$





$

157





$

2,450





$

19,140

























Add:





















Depreciation and amortization



3,998













(2,450)





1,548

























EBITDA



$

20,531





$





$

157





$





$

20,688



EBITDA Margin



4.7

%















4.8

%



 

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted

Diluted Earnings Per Share

(Non-GAAP Measures)





















($ in thousands, except per share data)



Three

Months

Ended April

3, 2020 As

Reported



M&A

Related

Costs



LOGCAP V

Pre-

Operational

Legal Costs



Amortization

of Acquired

Intangible

Assets



Three

Months

Ended April

3, 2020 As

Reported -

Adjusted























Revenue



$

351,734





$





$





$





$

351,734

























Operating income



$

12,483





$





$

141





$

1,015





$

13,639



Operating margin



3.5

%















3.9

%























Interest expense, net



$

(1,703)





$





$





$





$

(1,703)

























Income from operations before income taxes



$

10,780





$





$

141





$

1,015





$

11,936

























Income tax expense



$

2,112





$





$

28





$

171





$

2,311



Income tax rate



19.6

%















19.4

%























Net income



$

8,668





$





$

113





$

844





$

9,625

























Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted



11,745

















11,745

























Diluted earnings per share



$

0.74





$





$

0.01





$

0.07





$

0.82

























EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)





















($ in thousands)



Three

Months

Ended April

3, 2020 As

Reported



M&A

Related

Costs



LOGCAP V

Pre-

Operational

Legal Costs



Amortization

of Acquired

Intangible

Assets



Three

Months

Ended April

3, 2020 As

Reported -

Adjusted

Operating Income



$

12,483





$





$

141





$

1,015





$

13,639

























Add:





















Depreciation and amortization



$

2,011





$





$





$

(1,015)





$

996

























EBITDA



$

14,494





$





$

141





$





$

14,635



EBITDA Margin



4.1

%















4.2

%

























 

($ In thousands)



Three Months

Ended April 2,

2021 As

Reported



Three Months

Ended April 2,

2021 Zenetex &

HHB



Three Months

Ended April 2,

2021 As Reported

- Organic















Revenue



$

434,004





$

68,869





$

365,135

















($ In thousands)



Three Months

Ended April 3,

2020 As

Reported



Three Months

Ended April 3,

2020 Zenetex &

HHB



Three Months

Ended April 3,

2020 As Reported

- Organic















Revenue



$

351,734





$





$

351,734

















Organic Revenue $











$

13,401



Organic Revenue %











3.8

%

 

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Revenue by client branch, contract type, contract relationship, and geographic region for the periods presented below was as follows: 

Revenue by Client























Three Months Ended







April 2.







April 3,







(In thousands)



2021



%



2020



%



Army



$

257,349





59

%



$

247,555





70

%



Air Force



78,170





18

%



73,341





21

%



Navy



56,427





13

%



15,237





4

%



Other



42,058





10

%



15,601





5

%



Total revenue



$

434,004









$

351,734





























Revenue by Contract Type























Three Months Ended







April 2,







April 3,







(In thousands)



2021



%



2020



%



Cost-plus and cost-reimbursable ¹



$

305,247





70

%



$

256,319





73

%



Firm-fixed-price



128,757





30

%



95,415





27

%



Total revenue



$

434,004









$

351,734





























¹ Includes time and material contracts



































Revenue by Contract Relationship























Three Months Ended







April 2,







April 3,







(In thousands)



2021



%



2020



%



Prime contractor



$

403,262





93

%



$

333,393





95

%



Subcontractor



30,742





7

%



18,341





5

%



Total revenue



$

434,004









$

351,734





























Revenue by Geographic Region























Three Months Ended







April 2,







April 3,







(In thousands)



2021



%



2020



%



Middle East



$

241,813





56

%



$

237,937





68

%



United States



151,582





35

%



81,469





23

%



Europe



40,609





9

%



32,328





9

%



Total revenue



$

434,004









$

351,734





























 

