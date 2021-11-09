Vectrus Logo.

Vectrus Logo.

 By Vectrus, Inc.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) announced third quarter 2021 financial results.

"We reported strong third quarter results that were underpinned by robust topline growth," said Chuck Prow, Chief Executive Officer of Vectrus. "In the third quarter, Vectrus recorded total and organic revenue growth of 30% and 13%, respectively. During the quarter, the Vectrus team achieved a noteworthy milestone in support of a major humanitarian effort. This accomplishment involved the successful build out of over 250,000 square feet of living space and associated life-support infrastructure for thousands of refugees coming from Afghanistan. This work was done on an accelerated timeline, under extreme weather conditions and required 24/7 support from our teams to ensure success. I'd like to commend our team for going above and beyond and their commitment and dedication to this critically important mission."

Prow continued, "As it relates to LOGCAP V, CENTCOM is at full operational capability and our presence in the Indo-Pacific region continues to expand. During the quarter we grew our footprint under LOGCAP V to providing logistics and support in the Philippines.  We also completed the pre-transition site survey in Kwajalein and anticipate phase-in of this program to start by the end of the year. Our revenue in INDOPACOM now makes up approximately 5% of our total revenue compared to 1% in the same period last year."  

"Our client campaigns remain instrumental to our growth and diversification strategy," said Prow. "During the third quarter we continued to build on our Navy campaign and won several noteworthy contracts that advanced our position as the premier converged infrastructure company.  First, Vectrus was awarded a prime OTA contract to provide automation in the receipt and tracking of materials for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. Secondly, Vectrus was awarded a contract to further develop the Real-Time Spectrum Operations software for the U.S. Navy fleet. This important effort is responsible for providing spectrum planning, sensing, monitoring, characterization, prediction, management, and maneuvering capabilities to support Electro-Magnetic Spectrum Operations. This win was based on our decades of experience providing leading-edge electromagnetic environmental effects engineering and spectrum operations.  Finally, Vectrus was awarded a position on a $93 million five-year multiple award IDIQ contract to provide research and development, engineering, integration, test, cybersecurity, upgrade, and sustainment for various tactical threat systems for the Navy."

Third Quarter 2021 Results

Third quarter 2021 revenue of $459.4 million was up $107.0 million or 30.4% year-on-year.  Revenue grew by $61.2 million year-on-year as a result of the company's two acquisitions on December 31, 2020 and grew $45.8 million or 13.0% organically. "Our organic and total revenue growth in the quarter was substantial and driven by Vectrus' ability to provide critical solutions in support of our clients' missions across all time zones," said Susan Lynch, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Operating income was $12.9 million or 2.8% margin.  M&A and integration related expenses of $3.3 million and amortization of acquired intangible assets of $2.6 million were incurred in the quarter.  Adjusted operating income1 was $18.8 million or 4.1% margin. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $20.5 million or 4.5% margin as compared to $17.0 million or 4.8% in the prior year. "Our strong topline growth in the quarter had considerable material and pass-through content which carries with it a lower margin," said Lynch. "Year-on-year margin was also influenced by the phase-in of new awards, program completions and contract mix."  

Lynch continued, "We are continuing to strategically invest in our business to enhance our capability and support future growth while phasing-in new programs that are expected to show incremental margin progression over time."   

Fully diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2021 was $0.87 cents as compared to $0.88 cents in the prior years' quarter.  Fully diluted EPS in the quarter included the aforementioned M&A and integration related costs, higher interest expense, and prior years' effect of tax credits taken in the period.  Adjusted diluted EPS1 was $1.15 in the quarter as compared to $0.97 cents in the prior year. 

Cash provided by operating activities through October 1, 2021 was $53.4 million, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $37.7 million in the same period last year.  Prior year's year-to-date cash flows benefitted from the CARES Act by $9.9 million.  The increase year-to-date over the prior year is due to strong collections and working capital management. "Excluding the prior year benefit of the CARES Act payroll tax deferrals, year-to-date cash flow from operations improved 92% over last year. Operating cash flow in the quarter was $39.4 million, an impressive result that was driven by our teams focus on cash collections and process improvement," said Lynch.

Net debt at October 1, 2021 was $71.8 million, up $69.5 million from October 2, 2020. Total debt at October 1, 2021 was $128.0 million, up $62.0 million from $66.0 million at October 2, 2020.  Both net debt and total debt were up due to the acquisitions of Zenetex and HHB on December 31, 2020.  Cash at quarter-end was $56.2 million.  Total consolidated indebtedness to consolidated EBITDA1 (total leverage ratio) was 1.33x.

Lynch continued, "The outstanding performance by our team in the third quarter has further strengthened our balance sheet and enabled an additional pay-down of debt in the quarter of $45 million, reducing Vectrus' net debt to EBITDA leverage ratio to 0.75x. We plan to leverage our strong balance sheet and growth profile to enhance our current credit facility to a larger, more favorable, and flexible structure in order to support our growth plan and thoughtful deployment of capital on acquisitions that align with our strategy."

Total backlog as of October 1, 2021 was $4.9 billion and funded backlog was $1.2 billion.  The trailing twelve-month book-to-bill was 1.3x as of October 1, 2021.

2021 Guidance

Lynch continued, "We are reiterating our previous 2021 guidance ranges." Guidance for 2021 is as follows:

$ millions, except for EBITDA margins and per share amounts

2020 Actual

2021 Guidance

2021 Mid-Point

2021 Mid-Point vs 2020

Revenue

$1,396

$1,745

to

$1,780

$1,762

26.2%

Operating Income Margin

3.1%

3.7%

to

3.9%

3.8%

70 bps

Adjusted EBITDA Margin1

4.0%

4.8%

to

5.0%

4.9%

90 bps

Earnings Per Share

$3.14

$3.96

to

$4.28

$4.12

31.2%

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share1

$3.36

$4.76

to

$5.07

$4.92

46.4%

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$64.1

$58.0

to

$65.0

$61.5

(4.1%)

Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested here, including those factors set forth in the Safe Harbor Statement below. 

Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call with analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. U.S.-based participants may dial in to the conference call at 844-825-9789, while international participants may dial 412-317-5180. A live webcast of the conference call as well as an accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Vectrus Investor Relations website at http://investors.vectrus.com or https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1431/43364.

A replay of the conference call will be posted on the Vectrus website shortly after completion of the call and will be available for one year. A telephonic replay will also be available through November 23, 2021, at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) with passcode 10161138. 

Footnotes:

1 See "Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation.

About Vectrus

For more than 70 years, Vectrus has provided critical mission support for our customers' toughest operational challenges. As a high-performing organization with exceptional talent, deep domain knowledge, a history of long-term customer relationships, and groundbreaking technical expertise, we deliver innovative, mission-matched solutions for our military and government customers worldwide. Whether it's base operations support, supply chain and logistics, IT mission support, engineering and digital integration, security, or maintenance, repair, and overhaul, our customers count on us for on-target solutions that increase efficiency, reduce costs, improve readiness, and strengthen national security. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 9,200 employees spanning 206 locations in 27 countries. In 2020, Vectrus generated sales of $1.4 billion. For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.com or connect with Vectrus on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"): Certain material presented herein includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Act. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all of the statements and items listed in the table in "2021 Guidance" above and other assumptions contained therein for purposes of such guidance, other statements about our 2021 performance outlook, five-year growth plan, revenue, DSO, contract opportunities, the impacts of COVID-19, and any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Whenever used, words such as "may," "are considering," "will," "likely," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "target," "could," "potential," "continue," "goal" or similar terminology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of our management based on information currently available to management.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside our management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from such forward-looking statements, see the risks and other factors detailed from time to time our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

VECTRUS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)







Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





October 1,



October 2,



October 1,



October 2,

(In thousands, except per share data)



2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenue



$

459,408





$

352,415





$

1,364,257





$

1,040,212



Cost of revenue



418,900





320,234





1,235,209





951,743



Selling, general, and administrative expenses



27,618





17,344





77,045





58,718



Operating income



12,890





14,837





52,003





29,751



Interest expense, net



(1,955)





(939)





(6,140)





(3,988)



Income from operations before income taxes



10,935





13,898





45,863





25,763



Income tax expense



677





3,507





7,623





5,593



Net income



$

10,258





$

10,391





$

38,240





$

20,170





















Earnings per share

















Basic



$

0.87





$

0.89





$

3.27





$

1.74



Diluted



$

0.87





$

0.88





$

3.23





$

1.72



Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



11,726





11,621



11,696





11,590

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



11,849





11,751



11,830





11,743

 

VECTRUS, INC. 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)







October 1,



December 31,

(In thousands, except share information)



2021



2020

Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents



$

56,232





$

66,949



Restricted cash







1,778



Receivables



337,072





314,959



Other current assets



39,331





24,702



Total current assets



432,635





408,388



Property, plant, and equipment, net



23,560





22,573



Goodwill



316,978





339,702



Intangible assets, net



69,088





48,105



Right-of-use assets



43,111





18,718



Other non-current assets



9,379





6,325



Total non-current assets



462,116





435,423



Total Assets



$

894,751





$

843,811



Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable



$

211,585





$

159,586



Compensation and other employee benefits



73,521





79,568



Short-term debt



10,400





8,600



Other accrued liabilities



46,803





40,657



Total current liabilities



342,309





288,411



Long-term debt, net



116,623





168,751



Deferred tax liability



39,966





39,386



Other non-current liabilities



54,052





42,325



Total non-current liabilities



210,641





250,462



Total liabilities



552,950





538,873



Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)









Shareholders' Equity









Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued and outstanding









Common stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 11,726,707 and 11,624,717 shares issued and outstanding as of October 1, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively                                      



117





116



Additional paid in capital



86,285





82,823



Retained earnings



260,266





222,026



Parent company equity









Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(4,867)





(27)



Total shareholders' equity



341,801





304,938



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$

894,751





$

843,811



 

VECTRUS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)







Nine Months Ended





October 1,



October 2,

(In thousands)



2021



2020

Operating activities









Net income



$

38,240





$

20,170



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation expense



4,788





3,001



Amortization of intangible assets



7,521





3,031



Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment



65





63



Stock-based compensation



6,927





6,499



Amortization of debt issuance costs



689





286



Changes in assets and liabilities:









Receivables



(22,835)





3,584



Other assets



(15,743)





(8,826)



Accounts payable



55,653





(1,988)



Deferred taxes



780





(7,575)



Compensation and other employee benefits



(5,737)





813



Other liabilities



(16,970)





18,597



Net cash provided by operating activities



53,378





37,655



 Investing activities









Purchases of capital assets and intangibles



(7,650)





(3,348)



Proceeds from the disposition of assets



16







Business acquisition purchase price adjustment



262







Contribution to joint venture



(2,496)







Net cash used in investing activities



(9,868)





(3,348)



 Financing activities









Repayments of long-term debt



(6,000)





(4,500)



Proceeds from revolver



352,000





151,000



Repayments of revolver



(397,000)





(151,000)



Proceeds from exercise of stock options



113





59



Payment of debt issuance costs



(17)







Payments of employee withholding taxes on share-based compensation



(2,317)





(1,918)



Net cash used in financing activities



(53,221)





(6,359)



Exchange rate effect on cash



(2,784)





468



Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(12,495)





28,416



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash-beginning of year



68,727





35,318



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash-end of period



$

56,232





$

63,734



Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:









Interest paid



$

4,706





$

3,030



Income taxes paid



$

9,068





$

12,570



Purchase of capital assets on account



$

480





$

373



Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Measures

The primary financial performance measures we use to manage our business and monitor results of operations are revenue trends and operating income trends. Management believes that these financial performance measures are the primary drivers for our earnings and net cash from operating activities. Management evaluates its contracts and business performance by focusing on revenue, operating income, and operating margin. Operating income represents revenue less both cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. Cost of revenue consists of labor, subcontracting costs, materials, and an allocation of indirect costs, which includes service center transaction costs. SG&A expenses consist of indirect labor costs (including wages and salaries for executives and administrative personnel), bid and proposal expenses and other general and administrative expenses not allocated to cost of revenue. We define operating margin as operating income divided by revenue.

We manage the nature and amount of costs at the program level, which forms the basis for estimating our total costs and profitability. This is consistent with our approach for managing our business, which begins with management's assessing the bidding opportunity for each contract and then managing contract profitability throughout the performance period.

In addition to the key performance measures discussed above, we consider adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, and organic revenue to be useful to management and investors in evaluating our operating performance, and to provide a tool for evaluating our ongoing operations. This information can assist investors in assessing our financial performance and measures our ability to generate capital for deployment among competing strategic alternatives and initiatives. We provide this information to our investors in our earnings releases, presentations, and other disclosures.

Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, and organic revenue, however, are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for operating income, operating margin, net income, and diluted earnings per share as determined in accordance with GAAP.  Definitions and reconciliations of these items are provided below.

  • Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A, integration and related costs, LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs, and amortization of acquired intangible assets that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.
  • Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income divided by revenue.
  • Adjusted net income is defined as net income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A, integration and related costs, LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs, and amortization of acquired intangible assets that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.
  • EBITDA is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A, integration and related costs, LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.
  • EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by revenue.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.
  • Organic revenue is defined as revenue, adjusted to exclude revenue from acquired companies.

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP Measures)

















($K, except per share data)



Three Months Ended October 01, 2021 As Reported



M&A, Integration and Related Costs



LOGCAP V Pre-Operational Legal Costs



Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets



Prior Years' Tax Credits



Three Months Ended October 01, 2021 - Adjusted



























Revenue



$

459,408





$





$





$





$





$

459,408



Growth



30.4

%



















30.4

%

Operating income



$

12,890





$

3,284





$

10





$

2,630





$





$

18,814



Operating margin



2.8

%



















4.1

%



























Interest expense, net



$

(1,955)





$





$





$





$





$

(1,955)





























Income from operations before income taxes



$

10,935





$

3,284





$

10





$

2,630





$





$

16,859





























Income tax expense



$

677





$

546





$

2





$

438





$

1,524





$

3,187



Income tax rate



6.2

%



















18.9

%



























Net income



$

10,258





$

2,738





$

8





$

2,192





$

(1,524)





$

13,672





























Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted



11,849





















11,849





























Diluted earnings per share



$

0.87





$

0.23





$





$

0.18





$

(0.13)





$

1.15





























EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)

























($K)



Three Months Ended October 01, 2021 As Reported



M&A, Integration and Related Costs



LOGCAP V Pre-Operational Legal Costs



Amortization of Acquired  Intangible Assets



Prior Years' Tax Credits



Three Months Ended October 01, 2021 - Adjusted

Operating Income



$

12,890





$

3,284





$

10





$

2,630





$





$

18,814





























Add:

























Depreciation and amortization



$

4,320





$





$





$

(2,630)





$





$

1,690





























EBITDA



$

17,210





$

3,284





$

10





$





$





$

20,504



EBITDA Margin



3.7

%



















4.5

%

 

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP Measures)

















($K, except per share data)



Three Months Ended October 02, 2020 As Reported



M&A, Integration and Related Costs



LOGCAP V Pre-Operational Legal Costs



Amortization of Acquired  Intangible Assets



Prior Years' Tax Credits



Three Months Ended October 02, 2020 - Adjusted



























Revenue



$

352,415





$





$





$





$





$

352,415





























Operating income



$

14,837





$

121





$

38





$

1,003





$





$

15,999



Operating margin



4.2

%



















4.5

%



























Interest expense, net



$

(939)





$





$





$





$





$

(939)





























Income from operations before income taxes



$

13,898





$

121





$

38





$

1,003





$





$

15,060





























Income tax expense



$

3,507





$

28





$

9





$

170





$





$

3,714



Income tax rate



25.2

%



















24.7

%



























Net income



$

10,391





$

93





$

29





$

833





$





$

11,346





























Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted



11,751





















11,751





























Diluted earnings per share



$

0.88





$

0.01





$





$

0.07





$





$

0.97





























EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)

























($K)



Three Months Ended October 02, 2020 As Reported



M&A, Integration and Related Costs



LOGCAP V Pre-Operational Legal Costs



Amortization of Acquired  Intangible Assets



Prior Years' Tax Credits



Three Months Ended October 02, 2020 - Adjusted

Operating Income



$

14,837





$

121





$

38





$

1,003





$





$

15,999





























Add:

























Depreciation and amortization



$

2,033





$





$





$

(1,003)





$





$

1,030





























EBITDA



$

16,870





$

121





$

38





$





$





$

17,029



EBITDA Margin



4.8

%



















4.8

%

  

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP Measures)













($K, except per share data)



Nine Months Ended October 01, 2021 As Reported



M&A, Integration and Related Costs



LOGCAP V Pre-Operational Legal Costs



Amortization of Acquired  Intangible Assets



Prior Years' Tax Credits



Nine Months Ended October 01, 2021 - Adjusted



























Revenue



$

1,364,257





$





$





$





$





$

1,364,257



Growth



31.2

%



















31.2

%

Operating income



$

52,003





$

3,284





$

188





$

7,521





$





$

62,996



Operating margin



3.8

%



















4.6

%



























Interest expense, net



$

(6,140)





$





$





$





$





$

(6,140)





























Income from operations before income taxes



$

45,863





$

3,284





$

188





$

7,521





$





$

56,856





























Income tax expense



$

7,623





$

546





$

31





$

1,250





$

1,524





$

10,974



Income tax rate



16.6

%



















19.3

%



























Net income



$

38,240





$

2,738





$

157





$

6,271





$

(1,524)





$

45,882





























Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted



11,830





















11,830





























Diluted earnings per share



$

3.23





$

0.23





$

0.01





$

0.53





$

(0.13)





$

3.88





























EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)

























($K)



Nine Months Ended October 01, 2021 As Reported



M&A, Integration and Related Costs



LOGCAP V Pre-Operational Legal Costs



Amortization of Acquired  Intangible Assets



Prior Years' Tax Credits



Nine Months Ended October 01, 2021 - Adjusted

Operating Income



$

52,003





$

3,284





$

188





$

7,521





$





$

62,996





























Add:

























Depreciation and amortization



$

12,309





$





$





$

(7,521)





$





$

4,788





























EBITDA



$

64,312





$

3,284





$

188





$





$





$

67,784



EBITDA Margin



4.7

%



















5.0

%

 

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP Measures)













($K, except per share data)



Nine Months Ended October 02, 2020 As Reported



M&A, Integration and Related Costs



LOGCAP V Pre-Operational Legal Costs



Amortization of Acquired  Intangible Assets



Prior Years' Tax Credits



Nine Months Ended October 02, 2020 - Adjusted



























Revenue



$

1,040,212





$





$





$





$





$

1,040,212





























Operating income



$

29,751





$

2,409





$

225





$

3,031





$





$

35,416



Operating margin



2.9

%



















3.4

%



























Interest expense, net



$

(3,988)





$





$





$





$





$

(3,988)





























Income from operations before income taxes



$

25,763





$

2,409





$

225





$

3,031





$





$

31,428





























Income tax expense



$

5,593





$

554





$

48





$

512





$





$

6,707



Income tax rate



21.7

%



















21.3

%



























Net income



$

20,170





$

1,855





$

177





$

2,519





$





$

24,721





























Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted



11,743





















11,743





























Diluted earnings per share



$

1.72





$

0.16





$

0.02





$

0.21





$





$

2.11





























EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)

























($K)



Nine Months Ended October 02, 2020 As Reported



M&A, Integration and Related Costs



LOGCAP V Pre-Operational Legal Costs



Amortization of Acquired  Intangible Assets



Prior Years' Tax Credits



Nine Months Ended October 02, 2020 - Adjusted

Operating Income



$

29,751





$

2,409





$

225





$

3,031





$





$

35,416





























Add:

























Depreciation and amortization



$

6,032





$





$





$

(3,031)





$





$

3,001





























EBITDA



$

35,783





$

2,409





$

225





$





$





$

38,417



EBITDA Margin



3.4

%



















3.7

%

 





Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended





October 1, 2021



October 1, 2021



October 1, 2021

($K)



 As Reported



Zenetex & HHB



Organic















Revenue



$

459,408





$

61,193





$

398,215





















Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended





October 2, 2020



October 2, 2020



October 2, 2020

($K)



As Reported



Zenetex & HHB



Organic















Revenue



$

352,415





$





$

352,415

















Organic Revenue $











$

45,800



Organic Revenue %











13.0

%



















Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





October 1, 2021



October 1, 2021



October 1, 2021

($K)



As Reported



Zenetex & HHB



Organic















Revenue



$

1,364,257





$

194,459





$

1,169,798





















Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





October 2, 2020



October 2, 2020



October 2, 2020

($K)



As Reported



Zenetex & HHB



Organic















Revenue



$

1,040,212





$





$

1,040,212

















Organic Revenue $











$

129,586



Organic Revenue %











12.5

%

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Revenue by client branch, contract type, contract relationship, and geographic region for the periods presented below was as follows: 

Revenue by Client





































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





October 1,







October 2,







October 1,







October 2,





(In thousands)



2021



%



2020



%



2021



%



2020



%

Army



$

304,341





66

%



$

236,267





67

%



$

869,690





64

%



$

711,173





68

%

Air Force



63,569





14

%



79,425





23

%



207,565





15

%



231,088





22

%

Navy



52,556





11

%



18,785





5

%



165,391





12

%



48,564





5

%

Other



38,942





9

%



17,938





5

%



121,611





9

%



49,387





5

%

Total revenue



$

459,408









$

352,415









$

1,364,257









$

1,040,212









































Revenue by Contract Type





































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





October 1,







October 2,







October 1,







October 2,





(In thousands)



2021



%



2020



%



2021



%



2020



%

Cost-plus and cost-reimbursable ¹



$

353,789





77

%



$

249,484





71

%



$

1,018,465





75

%



$

748,543





72

%

Firm-fixed-price



105,619





23

%



102,931





29

%



345,792





25

%



291,669





28

%

Total revenue



$

459,408









$

352,415









$

1,364,257









$

1,040,212









































¹ Includes time and material contracts































































Revenue by Contract Relationship





































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





October 1,







October 2,







October 1,







October 2,





(In thousands)



2021



%



2020



%



2021



%



2020



%

Prime contractor



$

429,370





93

%



$

332,564





94

%



$

1,272,671





93

%



$

980,301





94

%

Subcontractor



30,038





7

%



19,851





6

%



91,586





7

%



59,911





6

%

Total revenue



$

459,408









$

352,415









$

1,364,257









$

1,040,212









































Revenue by Geographic Region





































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





October 1,







October 2,







October 1,







October 2,





(In thousands)



2021



%



2020



%



2021



%



2020



%

Middle East



$

263,257





57

%



$

223,544





63

%



$

761,758





56

%



$

677,449





65

%

United States



139,357





30

%



87,979





25

%



435,717





32

%



250,900





24

%

Europe



34,902





8

%



38,108





11

%



111,604





8

%



106,171





10

%

Asia



21,892





5

%



2,784





1

%



55,178





4

%



5,692





1

%

Total revenue



$

459,408









$

352,415









$

1,364,257









$

1,040,212







CONTACT:

Vectrus

Mike Smith, CFA

719-637-5773

michael.smith@vectrus.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vectrus-announces-strong-third-quarter-results-301420334.html

SOURCE Vectrus, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.