-- Secures Vectrus as a leader in the converged infrastructure market by expanding integrated capabilities in Logistics and Supply Chain, Security, Advanced Engineering, IT, and International Readiness Solutions -- Expands Vectrus content at client installations, facilities, and bases with the addition of mission-critical support services for vital defense aviation programs -- Broadens reach into the Intelligence Community and adds new Foreign Military Sales clients -- Increases backlog by more than $700 million and provides a foundation for continued growth -- Expected to be accretive to 2021 Adjusted Diluted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA margin