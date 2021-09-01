PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV), a leading provider of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry, today announced results for its second quarter ended July 31, 2021.

"Thanks to the team and the trust of our customers, it was another great quarter," said CEO Peter Gassner. "Rapid innovation is driving expansion in existing markets and significant early traction in newer areas like CDMS and safety as we start to realize the major potential of Veeva Development Cloud."

Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results:

  • Revenues: Total revenues for the second quarter were $455.6 million, up from $353.7 million one year ago, an increase of 29% year over year. Subscription services revenues for the second quarter were $366.4 million, up from $283.5 million one year ago, an increase of 29% year over year.

     
  • Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Income(1): Second quarter operating income was $124.6 million, compared to $90.1 million one year ago, an increase of 38% year over year. Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter was $191.6 million, compared to $144.4 million one year ago, an increase of 33% year over year.

     
  • Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income(1): Second quarter net income was $108.9 million, compared to $93.6 million one year ago, an increase of 16% year over year. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter was $152.7 million, compared to $116.4 million one year ago, an increase of 31% year over year.

     
  • Net Income per Share and Non-GAAP Net Income per Share(1): For the second quarter, fully diluted net income per share was $0.67, compared to $0.58 one year ago, while non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share was $0.94, compared to $0.72 one year ago.

"It was a strong quarter of financial performance with impressive execution across the business," said CFO Brent Bowman. "I am particularly excited about Veeva Vault Platform, which is a powerful asset for Veeva. It's a key foundation to develop new innovative products with remarkable speed and will be a strong engine for growth to 2025 and beyond."

Recent Highlights:

  • Leading in Commercial with Innovations in Software and Data — Veeva is moving life sciences to new digital-first models with innovations across commercial. This leadership and proven customer success drove 21 new Veeva CRM wins, the majority of which included multiple add-ons. The company's data solutions are also gaining traction as Veeva Link added three new enterprise customers, including two top 20 pharmas.

     
  • More Enterprises Standardize on Veeva Development Cloud Applications — Veeva Development Cloud momentum continued with significant enterprise wins in clinical operations, including Vault eTMF and Vault CTMS. New products also saw strong Q2 performance as Veeva Vault Safety had its first top 20 pharma win to become the customer's global standard and Veeva Vault CDMS signed its second top 20.

     
  • Setting the Foundation for Digital Trials — Veeva progressed product capabilities as it establishes the foundation for digital trials to connect patients, sponsors, and clinical research sites through the Veeva Clinical Network. In addition to another enterprise win for Vault CDMS, six early adopter customers are now using Veeva Site Connect, and over 1,000 clinical research sites are actively using Veeva SiteVault Free.

Financial Outlook:

Veeva is providing guidance for its fiscal third quarter ending October 31, 2021 as follows:

  • Total revenues between $464 and $466 million.

     
  • Non-GAAP operating income between $179 and $181 million(2).

     
  • Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share between $0.87 and $0.88(2).

Veeva is providing guidance for its fiscal year ending January 31, 2022 as follows:

  • Total revenues between $1,830 and $1,835 million.

     
  • Non-GAAP operating income of about $730 million(2).

     
  • Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share of approximately $3.57(2).

Conference Call Information

Prepared remarks and an investor presentation providing additional information and analysis can be found on Veeva's investor relations website at ir.veeva.com. Veeva will host a Q&A conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT today, September 1, 2021, and a replay of the call will be available on Veeva's investor relations website.

What:

Veeva's Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

When:

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Time:

2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Online Registration:

www.directeventreg.com 



Conference ID 6596808

Webcast:

ir.veeva.com

___________

(1) This press release uses non-GAAP financial metrics that are adjusted for the impact of various GAAP items. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for details.



(2) Veeva is not able, at this time, to provide GAAP targets for operating income and fully diluted net income per share for the third fiscal quarter ending October 31, 2021 or fiscal year ending January 31, 2022 because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share that cannot be reasonably predicted, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expense. The effect of these excluded items may be significant.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,100 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva uses its ir.veeva.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the quotations from management, the statements in "Financial Outlook," and other statements regarding Veeva's future performance, outlook, and guidance and the assumptions underlying those statements, market growth, the benefits from the use of Veeva's solutions, our strategies, and general business conditions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including (i) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to our customers' data; (ii) competitive factors, including but not limited to pricing pressures, consolidation among our competitors, entry of new competitors, the launch of new products and marketing initiatives by our existing competitors, and difficulty securing rights to access, host or integrate with complementary third party products or data used by our customers; (iii) the rate of adoption of our newer solutions and the results of our efforts to sustain or expand the use and adoption of our more established applications, like Veeva CRM; (iv) our expectation that the future growth rate of our revenues will decline; (v) loss of one or more customers, particularly any of our large customers; (vi) our ability to attract and retain highly skilled employees and manage our growth effectively; (vii) fluctuation of our results, which may make period-to-period comparisons less meaningful; (viii) adverse changes in the life sciences industry, including as a result of customer mergers; (ix) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (including the impact to the life sciences industry, impact on general economic conditions, and government responses, restrictions, and actions related to the pandemic); (x) system unavailability, system performance problems, or loss of data due to disruptions or other problems with our computing infrastructure;  (xi) failure to sustain the level of profitability we have achieved in the past as our costs increase; (xii) adverse changes in economic, regulatory, international trade relations, or market conditions, including with respect to natural disasters or actual or threatened public health emergencies; (xiii) a decline in new subscriptions that may not be immediately reflected in our operating results due to the ratable recognition of our subscription revenue; (xiv) pending, threatened, or future legal proceedings and related expenses; and (xv) our recent conversion to a Delaware public benefit corporation, including the expected impact, benefits, and risks of our conversion.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva's financial results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2021. This is available on the company's website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





July 31,

2021



January 31,

2021

Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,064,731





$

730,504



Short-term investments

1,198,785





933,122



Accounts receivable, net

283,619





564,387



Unbilled accounts receivable

51,100





47,206



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

33,557





35,607



Total current assets

2,631,792





2,310,826



Property and equipment, net

52,805





53,650



Deferred costs, net

37,335





42,072



Lease right-of-use assets

52,882





56,917



Goodwill

437,261





436,029



Intangible assets, net

107,253





114,595



Deferred income taxes

7,590





14,100



Other long-term assets

24,465





17,878



Total assets

$

3,351,383





$

3,046,067











Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$

21,301





$

23,253



Accrued compensation and benefits

33,940





30,410



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

35,198





30,982



Income tax payable

2,573





2,590



Deferred revenue

558,720





616,992



Lease liabilities

11,105





11,725



Total current liabilities

662,837





715,952



Deferred income taxes

7,511





1,835



Lease liabilities, noncurrent

47,630





51,393



Other long-term liabilities

13,308





10,567



Total liabilities

731,286





779,747



Stockholders' equity:







Class A common stock

2





2



Class B common stock







Additional paid-in capital

1,098,703





965,670



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(2,689)





992



Retained earnings

1,524,081





1,299,656



Total stockholders' equity

2,620,097





2,266,320



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

3,351,383





$

3,046,067



 

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three months ended

July 31,



Six months ended July

31,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenues:















Subscription services(3)

$

366,436





$

283,502





$

707,555





$

553,737



Professional services and other(4)

89,158





70,181





181,612





137,052



Total revenues

455,594





353,683





889,167





690,789



Cost of revenues(5):















Cost of subscription services

53,909





43,400





105,126





86,612



Cost of professional services and other

68,188





53,804





133,107





105,472



Total cost of revenues

122,097





97,204





238,233





192,084



Gross profit

333,497





256,479





650,934





498,705



Operating expenses(5):















Research and development

94,899





70,053





178,125





132,290



Sales and marketing

71,789





59,172





136,399





114,927



General and administrative

42,185





37,173





83,340





73,842



Total operating expenses

208,873





166,398





397,864





321,059



Operating income

124,624





90,081





253,070





177,646



Other income, net

1,666





2,881





6,230





6,295



Income before income taxes

126,290





92,962





259,300





183,941



Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

17,432





(589)





34,875





3,820



Net income

$

108,858





$

93,551





$

224,425





$

180,121



















Net income per share:















Basic

$

0.71





$

0.62





$

1.47





$

1.20



Diluted

$

0.67





$

0.58





$

1.38





$

1.12



















Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share:















Basic

153,090





150,413





152,768





149,982



Diluted

162,765





160,840





162,636





160,309



Other comprehensive income:















Net change in unrealized gain (loss) on available-for- sale investments

$

(217)





$

1,131





$

(1,303)





$

2,428



Net change in cumulative foreign currency translation gain (loss)

(165)





2,893





(2,378)





3,282



Comprehensive income

$

108,476





$

97,575





$

220,744





$

185,831



















(3) Includes subscription services revenues from the following product areas:















Veeva Commercial Cloud

$

176,051





$

144,815





$

344,509





$

287,392



Veeva Vault

190,385





138,687





363,046





266,345



Total subscription services

$

366,436





$

283,502





$

707,555





$

553,737



















(4) Includes professional services and other revenues from the following product areas:















Veeva Commercial Cloud

$

32,161





$

26,618





$

68,187





$

53,994



Veeva Vault

56,997





43,563





113,425





83,058



Total professional services and other

$

89,158





$

70,181





$

181,612





$

137,052



















(5) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:















Cost of revenues:















Cost of subscription services

$

1,316





$

1,532





$

2,222





$

2,551



Cost of professional services and other

9,541





7,318





16,963





12,392



Research and development

22,315





16,437





39,152





27,838



Sales and marketing

15,115





11,186





26,670





19,378



General and administrative

14,098





12,893





25,867





24,114



Total stock-based compensation

$

62,385





$

49,366





$

110,874





$

86,273



 

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





Three months ended July

31,



Six months ended July 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities















Net income

$

108,858





$

93,551





$

224,425





$

180,121



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

6,880





7,317





13,508





15,195



Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets

2,874





3,092





5,701





6,089



Accretion of discount on short-term investments

1,743





496





3,285





485



Stock-based compensation

62,385





49,366





110,874





86,273



Amortization of deferred costs

6,474





5,324





12,829





10,075



Deferred income taxes

6,953





(504)





12,195





(1,638)



Loss (gain) on foreign currency from mark-to-market derivative

2





(98)





433





(5)



Bad debt (expense) recovery

(22)





514





137





121



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable

(21,409)





14,606





280,323





168,766



Unbilled accounts receivable

267





619





(3,894)





(3,833)



Deferred costs

(3,802)





(5,793)





(8,092)





(9,135)



Income taxes payable

(3,726)





(3,141)





(17)





(4,991)



Other current and long-term assets

(3,866)





(11,683)





(1,129)





(11,132)



Accounts payable

5,031





914





(1,763)





(3,516)



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

2,216





125





9,183





2,816



Deferred revenue

(49,783)





(49,166)





(57,959)





(47,689)



Operating lease liabilities

(2,913)





(2,456)





(5,661)





(5,267)



Other long-term liabilities

903





2,237





3,072





4,757



Net cash provided by operating activities

119,065





105,320





597,450





387,492



Cash flows from investing activities















Purchases of short-term investments

(422,680)





(267,749)





(679,618)





(456,567)



Maturities and sales of short-term investments

187,324





229,224





408,969





369,566



Acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired

(2,133)









(2,133)







Long-term assets

(5,325)





(5,407)





(7,981)





(5,140)



Net cash used in investing activities

(242,814)





(43,932)





(280,763)





(92,141)



Cash flows from financing activities















Reduction of lease liabilities - finance leases

(98)





(251)





(384)





(499)



Proceeds from exercise of common stock options

20,851





9,278





37,942





19,059



Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(15,096)









(15,096)







Net cash provided by financing activities

5,657





9,027





22,462





18,560



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(180)





2,734





(2,945)





3,282



Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(118,272)





73,149





336,204





317,193



Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

1,186,188





723,841





731,712





479,797



Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

1,067,916





$

796,990





$

1,067,916





$

796,990



















Supplemental disclosures of other cash flow information:















Excess tax benefits from employee stock plans

$

17,609





$

22,123





$

35,060





$

41,738



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In Veeva's public disclosures, Veeva has provided non-GAAP measures, which it defines as financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. In addition to its GAAP measures, Veeva uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing its financial results. For the reasons set forth below, Veeva believes that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding its operating results, evaluating its future prospects, comparing its financial results across accounting periods, and comparing its financial results to its peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.

  • Stock-based compensation expenses. Veeva excludes stock-based compensation expenses primarily because they are non-cash expenses that Veeva excludes from its internal management reporting processes. Veeva's management also finds it useful to exclude these expenses when they assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Moreover, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use under FASB ASC Topic 718, Veeva believes excluding stock-based compensation expenses allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies.

     
  • Amortization of purchased intangibles. Veeva incurs amortization expense for purchased intangible assets in connection with acquisitions of certain businesses and technologies. Amortization of intangible assets is a non-cash expense and is inconsistent in amount and frequency because it is significantly affected by the timing, size of acquisitions and the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations. Because these costs have already been incurred and cannot be recovered, and are non-cash expenses, Veeva excludes these expenses for its internal management reporting processes. Veeva's management also finds it useful to exclude these charges when assessing the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to Veeva's revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to Veeva's future period revenues as well.

     
  • Income tax effects on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses. The income tax effects that are excluded relate to the imputed tax impact on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses due to stock-based compensation and purchased intangibles for GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by Veeva's management about which items are adjusted to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures. Veeva compensates for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and also by providing GAAP measures in its public disclosures.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Veeva encourages its investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business, and to view its non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables below.

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)



The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP metrics in the calculation of non-GAAP metrics for the periods shown below:







Three months ended

July 31,



Six months ended July

31,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Cost of subscription services revenues on a GAAP basis

$

53,909





$

43,400





$

105,126





$

86,612



Stock-based compensation expense

(1,316)





(1,532)





(2,222)





(2,551)



Amortization of purchased intangibles

(925)





(1,174)





(1,821)





(2,768)



Cost of subscription services revenues on a non-GAAP basis

$

51,668





$

40,694





$

101,083





$

81,293



















Gross margin on subscription services revenues on a GAAP basis

85.3

%



84.7

%



85.1

%



84.4

%

Stock-based compensation expense

0.4





0.5





0.3





0.5



Amortization of purchased intangibles

0.2





0.4





0.3





0.4



Gross margin on subscription services revenues on a non-GAAP basis

85.9

%



85.6

%



85.7

%



85.3

%

















Cost of professional services and other revenues on a GAAP basis

$

68,188





$

53,804





$

133,107





$

105,472



Stock-based compensation expense

(9,541)





(7,318)





(16,963)





(12,392)



Amortization of purchased intangibles

(139)





(138)





(273)





(273)



Cost of professional services and other revenues on a non-GAAP basis

$

58,508





$

46,348





$

115,871





$

92,807



















Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a GAAP basis

23.5

%



23.3

%



26.7

%



23.0

%

Stock-based compensation expense

10.7





10.5





9.3





9.1



Amortization of purchased intangibles

0.2





0.2





0.2





0.2



Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a non-GAAP basis

34.4

%



34.0

%



36.2

%



32.3

%

















Gross profit on a GAAP basis

$

333,497





$

256,479





$

650,934





$

498,705



Stock-based compensation expense

10,857





8,850





19,185





14,943



Amortization of purchased intangibles

1,064





1,312





2,094





3,041



Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis

$

345,418





$

266,641





$

672,213





$

516,689



















Gross margin on total revenues on a GAAP basis

73.2

%



72.5

%



73.2

%



72.2

%

Stock-based compensation expense

2.4





2.5





2.2





2.2



Amortization of purchased intangibles

0.2





0.4





0.2





0.4



Gross margin on total revenues on a non-GAAP basis

75.8

%



75.4

%



75.6

%



74.8

%

















Research and development expense on a GAAP basis

$

94,899





$

70,053





$

178,125





$

132,290



Stock-based compensation expense

(22,315)





(16,437)





(39,152)





(27,838)



Amortization of purchased intangibles

(29)





(29)





(56)





(57)



Research and development expense on a non-GAAP basis

$

72,555





$

53,587





$

138,917





$

104,395



















Sales and marketing expense on a GAAP basis

$

71,789





$

59,172





$

136,399





$

114,927



Stock-based compensation expense

(15,115)





(11,186)





(26,670)





(19,378)



Amortization of purchased intangibles

(3,429)





(3,568)





(6,745)





(6,970)



Sales and marketing expense on a non-GAAP basis

$

53,245





$

44,418





$

102,984





$

88,579



















General and administrative expense on a GAAP basis

$

42,185





$

37,173





$

83,340





$

73,842



Stock-based compensation expense

(14,098)





(12,893)





(25,867)





(24,114)



Amortization of purchased intangibles

(57)





(57)





(112)





(113)



General and administrative expense on a non-GAAP basis

$

28,030





$

24,223





$

57,361





$

49,615



































VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



































Three months ended

July 31,



Six months ended July

31,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Operating expense on a GAAP basis

$

208,873





$

166,398





$

397,864





$

321,059



Stock-based compensation expense

(51,528)





(40,516)





(91,689)





(71,330)



Amortization of purchased intangibles

(3,515)





(3,654)





(6,913)





(7,140)



Operating expense on a non-GAAP basis

$

153,830





$

122,228





$

299,262





$

242,589



















Operating income on a GAAP basis

$

124,624





$

90,081





$

253,070





$

177,646



Stock-based compensation expense

62,385





49,366





110,874





86,273



Amortization of purchased intangibles

4,579





4,966





9,007





10,181



Operating income on a non-GAAP basis

$

191,588





$

144,413





$

372,951





$

274,100



















Operating margin on a GAAP basis

27.4

%



25.4

%



28.5

%



25.7

%

Stock-based compensation expense

13.7





14.0





12.5





12.5



Amortization of purchased intangibles

1.0





1.4





1.0





1.5



Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis

42.1

%



40.8

%



42.0

%



39.7

%

















Net income on a GAAP basis

$

108,858





$

93,551





$

224,425





$

180,121



Stock-based compensation expense

62,385





49,366





110,874





86,273



Amortization of purchased intangibles

4,579





4,966





9,007





10,181



Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (6)

(23,151)





(31,521)





(44,753)





(55,063)



Net income on a non-GAAP basis

$

152,671





$

116,362





$

299,553





$

221,512



















Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis

$

0.67





$

0.58





$

1.38





$

1.12



Stock-based compensation expense

0.38





0.31





0.68





0.54



Amortization of purchased intangibles

0.03





0.03





0.06





0.06



Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(6)

(0.14)





(0.20)





(0.28)





(0.34)



Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis

$

0.94





$

0.72





$

1.84





$

1.38



________________________

(6)   For the three and six months ended July 31, 2021 and 2020, management used an estimated annual effective non-GAAP tax rate of 21.0%.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veeva-announces-fiscal-2022-second-quarter-results-301367764.html

SOURCE Veeva Systems

