NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Actual Veggies has announced its expansion into national grocery store chains, including ALDI, Stater Bros., Plum Market, Reasor's and Jimbo's. The rapidly- expanding brand is working to change the plant-based food industry by creating meatless alternatives that are not filled with preservatives, oils, and fillers and that actually taste like their ingredients – veggies!
"Health is more important than ever right now and people want food that isn't chalked full of additives, oils and preservatives. Actual Veggies is the one veggie burger on the market that consumers can look at and know exactly what ingredients they're eating and feel good about it," says Jason Rosenbaum, co-founder of Actual Veggies.
The company's expansion comes at the perfect time, as the plant-based food industry is predicted to rise 9.2% between 2020 and 2030, with a projected growth of $26,721.3M in the next 10 years. This rapid expansion is largely due to an increase in health concerns by the population, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic (PRNewswire.com).
With over $3M in funding to date, Actual Veggies is well on their way to becoming one of the biggest names in the plant-based food industry. Whole Foods Market, Inc. alums, Walter Robb and Elly Truesdell are among the latest investors in the company. Robb held the title of "Co-CEO" of the nationwide supermarket hub, and Truesdell served as "Global Director of Local Brands and Product Innovation". Other investors have included Austin Rosen's venture capital firm, Electric Feel Ventures.
"The team at Actual Veggies has created a truly innovative new plant burger, made with real vegetables and with some cool new flavors. Easy to fix, delicious, and generously sized, Actual Veggies has brought this long time staple into the modern era," says Robb.
Actual Veggies has an exciting year ahead and is gearing up for all to come in 2022. The veggie-only burger brand is already in over 600 retail doors, as well as online retailers, such as Imperfect Foods, Hungryroot, Sunbasket, Vejii and FreshDirect. Actual Veggies is also launching their new product, The Actual Breakfast Burger, in early 2022.
Truesdell, who is the Co-founder and GP of newly-launched venture fund, New Fare Partners, as well as Co-founder of cat food brand, Made By Nacho, alongside world-renowned chef, Bobby Flay, said, "I'm really excited to see where this company can go and watch them become a household name for veggie burgers. They have great things in the works for 2022 and I'm thrilled to be a part of it."
About Actual Veggies:
Launched during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in March of 2020, Actual Veggies is the first and only veggie burger brand to offer veggie-only patties that are free from preservatives, additives, and oils. The brand now offers four delicious variations of veggie-only burgers, including The Actual Black Burger, The Actual Green Burger, The Actual Orange Burger, and The Actual Purple Burger. The Non-GMO, gluten, nut, and soy-free burgers can be shopped on the brand's website, or added to your grocery order from retailers such as ALDI & Sprouts Farmer Market as well as online retailers like Imperfect Foods, Fresh Direct, Hungryroot, Sunbasket, Vejii and a continuously growing list of retailers that can be found on their website.
