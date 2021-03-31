PHILADELPHIA, Mar. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Velocity Advisory Group, a leadership development and management consulting firm, has acquired Leadership Pacing, founded by Bob Weinhold. As a Partner at Velocity Advisory Group, Mr. Weinhold brings extensive experience in the Healthcare and Pharmaceutical sectors, as well as M&A and Business Transition specialties.
"Companies across the globe are experiencing increasingly complex business challenges," said Dave Fechtman, CEO, Velocity Advisory Group. "Bob has a unique ability of quickly identifying the pivotal leadership decisions necessary to maximize the growth of companies and ensure the right human capital is in place for the future."
Since 2013, Mr. Weinhold has provided executive coaching for Fortune 500 C-Suite professionals, high potential managers, family businesses navigating next generation succession, and global sales teams. In addition to his most recent work, he brings decades of experience as a tenured Healthcare CEO, an executive coach, and leadership/strategy consultant. "Leveraging Bob's depth of leadership experience will not only bring value and intelligence to our current clients but further strengthens our commitment to helping senior leaders amplify their impact and performance," said Mr. Fechtman.
Commenting on his new partnership, Mr. Weinhold said, "Joining Velocity significantly expands resource options to Leadership Pacing's existing clients, including Velocity's award-winning sales training and leadership development programs, executive off-site opportunities, as well as our organizational and team assessment technology." Velocity clients range from the Fortune 200 to mid-sized organizations in a number of different industries. Clients include, Aflac, Johnson & Johnson, Regeneron, SitusAMC, CPPI, HCA Healthcare, Crump Insurance, and CSL Behring.
"In the current climate, the need to leverage human capital is more important than ever before," said Mr. Fechtman. "Together, our combined expertise will provide Velocity and Leadership Pacing clients with highly effective, customized, solutions."
About Velocity Advisory Group
Velocity Advisory Group delivers strategic support and development opportunities that senior leaders need to align their teams and lift their organization. The Velocity team brings extensive experience in strategic consulting, executive coaching, business transitions, and developing talent through intentional culture initiatives. For 12 years, they have been committed to building momentum across organizations by equipping leaders with the tools and intelligence needed to elevate culture, eliminate inefficiencies, and propel strategic action.
To learn more about Velocity Advisory Group and their suite of services, please visit http://www.velocityadvisorygroup.com.
Business Contact:
Bob Weinhold
bweinhold@velocityadvisorygroup.com
Media Contact:
Lauren Carlson
lcarlson@velocityadvisorygroup.com
Media Contact
Lauren Carlson, Velocity Advisory Group, +1 7757212279, lcarlson@velocityadvisorygroup.com
Bob Weinhold, Velocity Advisory Group, 215-933-8166, bweinhold@velocityadvisorygroup.com
SOURCE Velocity Advisory Group