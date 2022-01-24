PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Velocity Advisory Group, leadership development and consulting company, is proud to announce its partnership with PeopleKeys. PeopleKeys has been a world leader in reliable and valid behavioral assessments and delivery systems, for over 35 years.
"For close to a decade, Velocity has relied on PeopleKeys to provide our clients valuable assessments and insights. There is an art and science to helping clients improve communication, self-awareness, and strengthening team dynamics," shared Dave Fechtman, Founder and CEO, Velocity Advisory Group. "As our clients combat The Great Resignation and try to win the war on talent, we believe our partnership with PeopleKeys is more valuable than it has ever been."
PeopleKeys has helped unlock the human potential within thousands of companies and millions of individuals worldwide. As a world leader in customized behavioral assessments and delivery systems, PeopleKeys prides itself on delivering excellent customer service, an international platform, and customizable solutions.
Dan Silvert, President of Velocity, co-developed the iconic Birds/DISC Profile to stand out from the competition of ordinary DISC profiles. The Eagle(D), Parrot (I), Dove S), and Owl (C) provide an easy-to-learn, visual representation of the DISC model that leaders can quickly recognize and understand. Dan worked with PeopleKeys to create a fully customized Velocity Birds/DISC report that is well-known and used throughout the business world.
"Velocity and their approach to DISC are so unique and insightful, it was an easy decision to partner with them," said Dr. Bradley Smith, President & Co-founder, PeopleKeys. "Their materials relate to people of all ages and all walks of life."
About PeopleKeys®
PeopleKeys has been recognized as an international behavioral analysis expert and leader for over 35 years. PeopleKeys provides DISC-based solutions to thousands of companies and millions of individuals worldwide. Its goal is to help people use people analytics to understand how behavioral analysis can enhance relationships, improve productivity, minimize conflict, and unlock the potential in today's workforce. PeopleKeys' behavioral courses, assessments, customizations, integrations, and training and consulting solutions have been translated into over 36 languages.
To learn more about PeopleKeys and their suite of services, please visit https://peoplekeys.com/.
About Velocity Advisory Group
Velocity Advisory Group delivers strategic support and development opportunities that senior leaders need to align their teams and lift their organization. The Velocity team brings extensive experience in strategic consulting, executive coaching, business transitions, and developing talent through intentional culture initiatives. For over 12 years, they have been committed to building momentum across organizations by equipping leaders with the tools and intelligence needed to elevate culture, eliminate inefficiencies, and activate greatness throughout their organization.
To learn more about Velocity Advisory Group and their suite of services, please visit http://www.velocityadvisorygroup.com.
