WYNYARD, UK, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) ("Venator") will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Results will be released to the public before the market opens that day via PR Newswire.
Call-in numbers for the conference call:
U.S. participants
1-800-367-2403
International participants
1-334-777-6978
(No passcode required)
Webcast Information
The conference call and an accompanying presentation will be available via live webcast and can be accessed from the company's website at www.venatorcorp.com/investor-relations. Participants are encouraged to dial into the call or link to the webcast at least fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
Replay Information
The conference call will be available for replay beginning May 6, 2020 and ending May 13, 2020.
Call-in numbers for the replay:
U.S. participants
1-888-203-1112
International participants
1-719-457-0820
Passcode
5191172
About Venator
Venator is a global manufacturer and marketer of chemical products that comprise a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to buildings, protect and extend product life, and reduce energy consumption. We market our products globally to a diversified group of industrial customers through two segments: Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. We operate 24 facilities, employ approximately 4,000 associates worldwide and sell our products in more than 110 countries.
