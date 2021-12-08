FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Venio Systems, the fastest growing global leader in delivering best-in-class eDiscovery technology, announces its newest corroborating partnership with The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), the world's leading organization for training and certification in eDiscovery.
The vision of the future through this partnership between Venio Systems and ACEDS will be to provide educational eDiscovery programs to help litigation, regulatory compliance, and information governance specialists solve complex data challenges. These programs will be made up of educational webinars, co-branded materials, Blog post, and affiliate news. It will play an important role in the global ACEDS community contributing to the association's collective knowledge and expertise. Both Venio Systems and ACEDS have a combined vision to educate, share ideas and drive the latest eDiscovery technological innovations to government agencies, service providers, corporations, and law firms.
"ACEDS is one of the most influential voices for litigation professionals worldwide, and Venio Systems supports the ever-growing global ACEDS community with our commitment to help teams unleash their potential by building solutions that inspire collaboration and facilitate growth. We are excited to be a part of the ACEDS Team and helping redefine eDiscovery, making a unified solution that is easy to use and focuses on providing excellent service as true partners in an ever-complex eDiscovery world," said Ankur Agarwal, Venio's VP of Products.
"We are honored to have the experienced and innovative team at Venio join ACEDS as a partner," said Mike Quartararo, president of ACEDS. "We've known the leaders at Venio for more than a decade, and together we believe we can demonstrate to the eDiscovery community how end-to-end eDiscovery solutions streamline the discovery process and result in better outcomes for clients," he added. "Introducing the full-featured Venio solution is an invaluable service to ACEDS members."
In the coming weeks and months, members of ACEDS and the legal community can expect to see the establishment of eDiscovery educational programs, collaborative content on the ACEDS blog, and the joint publication of a guide to selecting eDiscovery platforms.
About Venio Systems
Discover the unknown and achieve the best possible outcome in every single matter with Venio Systems. World's most sensitive government agencies, service providers, corporations, and law firms use Venio to develop a highly secure eDiscovery practice which eliminates data sprawl and cuts time and cost of managing petabytes of data from early case assessment and processing to review and production.
Founded by innovators and developers with over 40 years of combined experience, Venio Systems is the only eDiscovery platform with processing speed of over 10 terabytes per day, a full-featured and AI-powered review, complete end-to-end automation, and self-service built on a unified data layer. Flexible licensing and deployment options across datacenter, private cloud, and cloud-native Software-as-a-Service make Venio an easy choice no matter what stage of eDiscovery adoption you are in. Learn more about products including Venio Cloud, Venio Legal Hold, Venio ECA, Venio Review, and VenioOne eDiscovery at https://veniosystems.com.
About ACEDS
The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), part of the leading legal education provider The BARBRI Group, is a global association for professionals working in eDiscovery, information governance, compliance, and the broader legal community. ACEDS provides training and certification in eDiscovery and related disciplines to corporate legal departments, law firms, the government, service providers, and institutions of higher learning. The CEDS certification is recognized around the world and used to verify skills and competence in electronic discovery for organizations and individuals through training, certification, and ongoing education. The CEDS credential is held by legal professionals at the largest Fortune 500 companies, Am Law 200 firms, and government agencies. ACEDS has 26 chapters, with locations in major U.S. cities, the UK, Ireland, Canada, the Netherlands, and South Africa. Our goal is to help professionals and organizations reduce the costs and risks associated with eDiscovery while helping to improve and verify their skills and advance their careers and overall technology competence in eDiscovery and related fields.
