WASHINGTON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Venio Systems, a leading innovator in the eDiscovery market, is proud to announce Ethan Eisner has been appointed its new CEO.
An experienced business leader, Eisner succeeds Sumit Garg. Garg continues his responsibilities as Venio Systems' chairman of the board.
Eisner comes from LexisNexis, most recently as President of the Reed Tech business unit. Prior to this, he led the U.S. Corporate Legal and Compliance business of LexisNexis and LexisNexis Enterprise Solutions business.
"eDiscovery is undergoing revolutionary change, with increased regulation and collaboration, as well as the explosion of new data sources, adding complexity and expense to the process," said Sumit Garg, Chairman of Venio Systems. "What's needed now is a new breed of solutions, as well as visionary leadership. Ethan is perfectly positioned to drive not only the future of Venio Systems, but the industry as a whole. His strong background and track record in legal technology offer a firm foundation for his leadership here."
"The eDiscovery industry is ready for the next wave of innovation," said Eisner. "On one hand, there are regulatory and compliance requirements to keep data secure behind the corporate firewall. At the same time, there's the business reality of having to share data with external service providers, witnesses, and law firms. Combined with an exponential growth in both the volume of data and its complexity, the challenge becomes finding the relevant information while minimizing risks and keeping expenses under control."
"These new problems can't be solved with old solutions," Eisner added. "Venio has the people, technology, and know-how to deliver the right solutions to our customers and partners."
Eisner received his MBA from The Wharton School of The University of Pennsylvania and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BS in Quantitative Analytics from The Pennsylvania State University.
About Venio Systems:
Venio Systems is a team of innovators and developers dedicated to providing its customers with eDiscovery solutions with unparalleled agility and ease-of-use while being scalable. Venio Systems was created to address the industry's lack of a complete eDiscovery solution that powers every phase of eDiscovery. Venio Cloud, a unified eDiscovery SaaS, is designed to provide law firms, service providers, corporations and government entities with the ability to manage all phases of discovery—including processing, ECA, culling, document review, and production— as a single cloud-native application. Venio Systems remains on the forefront of innovation to provide solutions any litigator and eDiscovery professional can use. For more information and a demo, visit https://veniosystems.com/.
