ORLANDO, Fla., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Venture Construction Group of Florida (VCGFL) was a Platinum Sponsor at the first virtual Windstorm Insurance (WIND) Conference. VCGFL exhibited virtually, held Q&A sessions, live demos, and connected with industry leaders to share tips and insights on current trends. The online event took place Feb. 1 - 4.
"We had a fantastic online exhibit and we're excited to be involved as a sponsor at the upcoming WIND 2021 May Symposium. This conference provides an excellent platform to network and collaborate with industry professionals. I encourage anyone that is involved with property damage and insurance claims to attend the conference," said Stephen Shanton, CEO and president of Venture Construction Group of Florida (VCGFL), Venture Construction Group (VCG), VCG International (VCGI).
The annual WIND Conference provides the property and insurance claims industry opportunities for professional development, training, certifications, and networking. WIND's mission is to bring together defense and policyholder representatives to better connect, learn, and engage for the betterment of the industry and consumers.
"We are grateful for the continued support and involvement of Venture Construction Group of Florida at our annual Windstorm Insurance Conference," said Marty Streeper, executive director, Windstorm Insurance Network.
Representatives from various segments of the windstorm insurance industry attend to address the impact of past storm and hurricane seasons and discuss important property and windstorm insurance claims issues. It is the only conference of its kind solely focusing on property and windstorm insurance claim issues and is geared to numerous levels and professions in the industry.
VCGFL is an award-winning leader in commercial construction, restoration, renovations, roofing, storm damage repairs, and 24/7 emergency services throughout Florida, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Bahamas, and the Caribbean.
Dedicated to advancing the industry, VCGFL will be a Platinum and Keynote Speaker Sponsor at the WIND Symposium at the Renaissance Orlando Sea World in Orlando, Fla. To view a full roster of the events held during WIND 2021, visit https://windnetwork.com/.
About Venture Construction Group of Florida
Founded in 1998, Venture Construction Group of Florida (VCGFL) is an award-winning leader in construction, restoration, renovations, roofing, storm damage repairs, and 24/7 emergency services throughout Florida, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Bahamas and the Caribbean. Specializing in industrial/ commercial projects, VCGFL assists property managers, condominium boards, homeowner associations, association boards, hotels, and business complexes with general contractor services, roofing, specialty construction, historical restoration, water and flood mitigation, and property repairs due to fire, flood, water, wind and hurricanes. With offices in Boca Raton, Ft. Myers, Naples, Panama City Beach, Orlando, Stuart, Tampa, San Juan, and Nassau, VCGFL is committed to operational excellence and exceptional customer service. VCGFL takes care of the details every step of the way including roofing, siding, windows, drywall, flooring, paint, gutters to rebuilding properties after major storm events from hurricanes, tornadoes, and hailstorms. VCGFL has earned leading industry awards including the Gold Coast Builders Association (GCBA) Silver PRISM Award for Safety Team of the Year, GCBA Gold PRISM Award for Craftsmanship- Commercial Exterior, GCBA Silver PRISM Award for Craftsmanship- Commercial Exterior, Owens Corning Pinnacle Award for Safety, Construction Business Owner Award, Roofing Alliance MVP Award, Coatings Pro Contractor Award, Pro Remodeler Forty Under 40 Award, Qualified Remodeler Top 500 Remodelers Award, Qualified Remodeler Master Design Award, Florida Roofing and Sheet Metal Contractors Association S.T.A.R. Spotlight Trophy for the Advancement of Roofing Awards in Sustainability and Community Service. Shanton is a certified member of the WindStorm Insurance Network™ and is a WIND Certified Umpire®, WIND Certified Appraiser®, and WIND Certified Fellow®. VCGFL carries advanced accreditations and is an exclusive certified National Storm Damage Center Preferred Contractor and Certified Member of the United Association of Storm Restoration Contractors. VCGFL is a proud member of Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Industry Members Association (EIMA); Florida Roofing and Sheet Metal Contractors Association (FRSA); Gold Coast Builders Association (GCBA); Insurance Appraisal and Umpire Association (IAUA); National Association of Environmentally Responsible Mold Contractors (NAERMC); National Association of Home Builders (NAHB); National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA); NRCA Qualified Trainer; Property Liability and Resource Bureau (PLRB); Restoration Industry Association (RIA). VCGFL is a registered U.S. Federal Government Contractor and holds leading manufacturer certifications including Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor, Mule-Hide Legacy Contractor, Certified CertainTeed Contractor, and Duro-Last Certified Contractor status. VCGFL credentials have been vetted and screened through independent third-party Global Risk Management Solutions. For more information, call 866-459-8351 or visit us online at http://www.VCGFL.com.
About Windstorm Insurance Network
The Windstorm Insurance Network, Inc. is a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization dedicated to providing education and training, and to promoting a cooperative dialogue among professionals concerned with property and windstorm insurance claims issues. The Windstorm Insurance Network is dedicated to promoting awareness of property and windstorm insurance claims issues through the application of educational initiatives, shared member resources, and technology designed to support and improve the professional delivery of property and windstorm-related insurance claims services. To learn more, visit http://www.WindNetwork.com.
Media Inquiries:
Alexis Bott
Elev8 Consulting Group
Ph: 386-243-5388
Media Contact
Angela Delmedico, Elev8 Consulting Group, 386-243-5388, adminteam@elev8cg.com
SOURCE Venture Construction Group of Florida