...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Minimum temperatures ranging from 33 to 37 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and northwest New Jersey and east central and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The usual cold spots across portions of northwest New Jersey and the Lehigh Valley may experience minimum temperatures near to a few degrees below freezing locally. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&