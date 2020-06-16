NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Noire, a non-profit diversity, equity and inclusion venture catalyst organization which provides programming and resources to entrepreneurs of color, today announced a partnership with North 6th Agency (N6A), a leading public relations and marketing firm based in New York City.
N6A will be joining Venture Noire as a corporate partner, providing the organization and its ecosystem of entrepreneurs with pro-bono public relations and marketing services, strategic counsel and other resources.
Since its inception, Venture Noire has provided more than 1,000 entrepreneurs of color with non-dilutive grants, mentorship and training, and enabled them to launch and scale successful businesses through consistently facilitating networking events, fundraising initiatives, educational workshops, pitch competitions, and interactive content.
In addition to its ecosystem of entrepreneurs, Venture Noire's footprint has grown considerably to include support from corporate partners and sponsors such as the Walton Family Foundation, Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce, and others.
Venture Noire has appointed N6A CEO Matt Rizzetta as an advisor to support Venture Noire's ecosystem of entrepreneurs with strategic counsel relating to marketing, leadership and entrepreneurship.
"I've had a lot of respect for N6A's leadership and service quality for many years. I'm pleased that they have stepped up to support Venture Noire's mission to address some of the economic issues plaguing the Black community," said Venture Noire Founder Keenan Beasley. "We're also honored to have a business leader of Matt Rizzetta's caliber join as an advisor to serve as a resource for our entrepreneurs."
"Keenan Beasley and the team at Venture Noire have played an important role to advance the community of entrepreneurs of color, whom have long been underrepresented when it comes to consistent access to capital and strategic resources that are so vital to the sustainability and growth of private enterprises," said Matt Rizzetta, CEO of N6A. "We are proud to be partnering with Venture Noire, and we stand by fully committed with our time and resources to ensure we are doing our part as an impact-driven partner."
For more information on Venture Noire, please visit www.VentureNoire.org. For more information on N6A, please visit www.N6A.com.
ABOUT VENTURE NOIRE:
Venture Noire is a non-profit diversity, equity and inclusion partner. Venture Noire was formed to build confidence and profitability in underrepresented founders and entrepreneurs of color through curriculum, community and access to capital. Through its programing, Venture Noire is on a mission to accelerate communities of color by catalyzing the success of minority-owned businesses in the digital economy.
Venture Noire's ecosystem includes dozens of minority-owned start-ups that are on the cutting edge of technology, innovation and creativity.
ABOUT NORTH 6TH AGENCY (N6A):
Founded in 2010, N6A is the Outcome Relations™ agency. Through its Outcome Relations™ model, N6A combines earned media, paid media and proprietary KPI technology to drive specific business outcomes for brands.
N6A has received several industry accolades, including The Observer's "PR Power 50" list, Entrepreneur's Top Company Cultures in the United States, PRWeek's Best Places to Work, and Digiday's Most Innovative Culture.
Media Contact: North 6th Agency, Inc.
212-334-9753, VentureNoire@n6a.com